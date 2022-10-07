BEA volleyball outduels Fairmont in 5; MCW sweeps Loyola | News, Sports, Jobs

BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Area’s volleyball team earned a split of its regular-season series with the Rival Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday night in Blue Earth.

The Hometown Bucs outlasted the Cardinals by respective game scores of 25-21, 11-25, 27-25, 16-25 and 16-14.

Fairmont won the first meeting with Blue Earth Area in three games back on Sept. 13.

Blue Earth Area’s Hailey Becker and Alicia Machacek finished with 14 and 12 kills, respectively, to lead the winning performance on Thursday night.

Playmaker Haley Kalis ended the match with a team-high 21 set assists for the Bucs. Becker finished with eight set assists to go along with her kills.

Kalis was a perfect 20 of 20 serving to lead the Bucs, while Eloise Blair was a perfect 15 of 15 from the service area.

Defensively for the Bucs, Blair had 28 digs with teammates Taylor Klabunde netting 14 digs and Becker adding eight more.

Brylee Miller led the Cardinals with 10 kills and Olivia Ortega added nine, as did Jazlyn Geerdes.

The Cardinals’ Kynlie Anderson distributed a team-high 14 set assists and Ellie Ortega chipped in with six assists.

Anderson was a perfect 30 of 30 serving for the Cardinals, while Anna Ehlert served a perfect 18 of 18.

Miller was 14 of 15 serving, while Olivia Ortega finished 13 of 14 for Fairmont. Chantel Moeller added a 14 of 16 serving night for the Cardinals.

On the defensive end, Miller finished with a team-high 30 digs, followed by Ehlert with 25, Anderson contributed 22 more, Grace Pendergast supplied 22, Olivia Ortega tallied 18 and Chantel Moeller chipped in 16.

Blue Earth Area (8-13) next plays at 7:15 pm on Tuesday at St. James Area, while Fairmont (5-15) plays host to St. Peter at 7:15 pm on Tuesday.

•

Martin County West 3, Mankato Loyola 0 — Martin County West swept Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16, during Valley Conference action Thursday night in Trimont.

Emily Anderson finished with a team-leading 10 kills. Teammates Lucy Larson and Aspen Kosbab each had eight spike-winners, while Bella Lange finished with six kills to help the Mavericks win in three.

MCW’s Grace Bicknase distributed with 28 set assists to help the Offensive cause.

Larson served 18 of 19, while Bicknase finished serving 24 of 26 to lead the Mavericks.

A balanced defensive effort played a big part in a sweep. Anderson had a team-high 11 digs, followed by Larson and Marah Steele with nine digs apiece with Bicknase adding eight.

Martin County West plays at 7 pm on Monday against Jackson County Central in Jackson.