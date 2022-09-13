Be part of the EHF EURO 2022 – as a Volunteer

This is as close as it gets, if you are a handball fan and are looking forward to the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro on 4-20 November: You can now apply to become a Volunteer in the two Slovenian host cities, Ljubljana and Celje.

Eight of the 16 participating teams will start their EHF EURO campaign in Slovenia, as Ljubljana (defending Champions Norway, Hungary, Croatia, and Switzerland) and Celje (hosts Slovenia, Denmark, Sweden, and Serbia) are both playing Venues for the preliminary round .

Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital, will also host a part of the main round as well as the all-decisive matches on the final weekend.

Such an event would be simply impossible without the support of many volunteers, who help ensure a smooth running of the championship.

The volunteers also contribute to a positive atmosphere and provide support to all involved in the EHF EURO: the organizing committee, members of the European and Slovenian handball federations, media representatives, fans, and, of course, the players and teams competing.

Volunteers will start their tasks even a few days before the EHF EURO throws off on 4 November. While the work in Ljubljana runs until after the Championship is over, the work in Celje ends on November 8 after completion of the preliminary round.

How to become part of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 as a volunteer?

First, you should be at least 18 years old on 30 September 2022 – though Younger candidates with signed permission from their parents or Guardians will also be in action at playing court level.

Next, you go to the Play With Heart website and fill in the application form; here you also find the rules and conditions for the selection of the volunteers.

Finally, make sure to send your application before 30 September 2022.

Hopefully “that crazy” in Slovenia in November!

photo © 2022 Axel Heimken / collective