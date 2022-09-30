If Nebraska’s defense can assert itself in one aspect of the game Saturday night, its new interim coordinator will consider that progress.

Bill Busch is still less than two weeks into his new role after shifting over from special teams Coordinator but said Thursday on the Huskers Radio Network he has “extremely high” expectations for what the unit can do against Indiana. NU’s ‘D’ currently ranks 127th in total defense out of 131 FBS teams, with the breakdown similarly bleak stopping the run and the pass. The Hoosiers are a top-30 passing group and in the bottom 30 moving the ball on the ground.

“We have to at least be able to be dominant in one area of ​​the game,” Busch said. “Right now if you look at the numbers that haven’t been great as far as run defense and pass defense. We have to be able to determine a way to be able to be dominant in one phase of the game so we’ll work really, really hard at that.”

It starts with tackling and forcing turnovers, Busch said. Nebraska has continued to emphasize the former by putting everything in practice in a “thud” situation, where there the process of tackling occurs until the point of bringing a player to the ground. How quickly can Defenders close the space between themselves and a ball carrier? How well can they push through contact to make a play?

A key against the fast-paced, pass-heavy Hoosiers, Busch said, will be getting lined up in time. They noted how Indiana scored an easy touchdown last week against Cincinnati when the defense wasn’t ready. No one can play fast until they’re set.

“We’ve stressed it,” Busch said. “We’ve drilled it.”

Adding another degree of difficulty will be Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak, who Busch said has a “ridiculously strong arm” and can make NFL-like throws fading back deep to the opposite hash. “It’s a full-time job to be able to handle him,” Busch said.

Busch will be on the Memorial Stadium sidelines Saturday night. He said he generally prefers to be above in the press box when calling defensive plays – he can see things better and it takes away the emotion of the moment – ​​but said his first time in the role with these Huskers has him opting to be closer to his group.

“I just think in this game with this change of staff right now, me being able to put my face in front of the defense I think is something that can be a little bit valuable,” Busch said. “But it’s not something that’s like, ‘Oh that’s a slam dunk, that’s the way to go.’”

Busch was last a co-defensive coordinator with Rutgers in 2017 and held the title alone last at Utah State in 2009-10. As a secondary Coach at multiple stops since then, Busch said his in-game contributions have often been to have a call in mind a play ahead for the Coordinator – typically he would have third-down calls ready to propose before a second-down snap .

NU will likely be drawing up schemes “like crazy” Saturday when the Indiana offense inevitably shows something new. What Nebraska can’t afford, he said, is a failure to adjust to a play.

Other notes from Busch’s radio hour:

>> Asked about the Blackshirts tradition, Busch said it “absolutely matters.” They said the custom resonates with generations of players and should continue to represent defensive excellence at Nebraska.

>> Busch called receiver Brody Belt a “right side of the menu” at Applebee’s sort of guy in that if Busch ever were to see him later in life, he would buy him whatever he wants from that part of the menu for takeout. Busch didn’t disagree with Belt’s characterization of Busch earlier this week as “a good kind of hard ass.”

Said Busch: “Whatever (Belt) said, I trust it’s either accurate or close enough.”

>> Busch remains bullish on Nebraska popping a big return in the near future in either the kickoff or punt game. They said there have been limited opportunities thus far – the Huskers have minus-1 yard of punt returns.

“I like the people we have back there,” Busch said. “That will happen for us.”