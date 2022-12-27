“Be a Billionaire by 30, that’s my goal”

And Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies’ point guard, is making a name for himself in the NBA with his impressive play on the court.

What distinguishes Morant from other players, however, is his drive and ambition off the court.

Morant and his mother, Jamie, have a mantra: “Be a Billionaire by 30.”

In an interview with Forbes, Ja discussed the importance of setting goals and working towards them.

Morant, who is currently averaging 26.8 points, 7.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game, is one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP award this season, despite the fact that he is yet to turn 24. He scored 36 points against the Golden State Warriors in the previous game and was unlucky to be on the losing team. The guard has been a big part of his team’s 20-12 record up to this point, and he’ll be looking to keep it up.

And Morant will make his #NBA Christmas game debut in his new signature kicks, the @Nike And, 1 …. And with that, his business Empire is progressing. “Be a Billionaire by 30,” Morant tells us. “I have seven years.” A Christmas #Sports #Business read forbes.com/sites/jabariyo… And Morant will make his #NBA Christmas game debut in his new signature kicks, the @Nike Ja 1 ….And with that, his business Empire is progressing. “Be a Billionaire by 30,” Morant tells us. “I have seven years.” A Christmas #Sports #Business read forbes.com/sites/jabariyo…

The following article looks at the overall interview and his plans to become a Billionaire as soon as possible.

And Morant wants to be a Billionaire by the time he is 30

This drive to succeed and provide for his family is something that he learned from his mother, who worked hard to provide for him and his siblings. His mother, Tee Morant, said the following:

“The negative things I had in me I wanted to keep out of him. I wanted him to focus on his dream. I didn’t put 100% in mine.”

Ja earned around $40 million from his sponsors for the 2023-23 NBA season and is still a long way away from becoming a billionaire. However, the young point guard seems determined:

“Me and my mom started a saying right after the season. Be a Billionaire by 30. That’s my goal. So I have seven years.”

While the journey is bound to be difficult, if not impossible, Ja knows that if he protects his brand and image, he will be in good stead. Given his young age, his current earnings are already impressive and will only rise in the future.

“It’s always about protecting your brand and your image. That’s the top thing [my mom] taught me. Now, I’m a brand. I’m a business. I have to protect my image to have a good business.”

Of course, in addition to the above sponsorship earnings, he has a massive $194 million contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. The overall portfolio includes some huge companies such as Hyperice Panini, Hasbro, Apple, and Beats by Dre headphones.



