BCSL boys soccer all-stars, 2022

BURLINGTON COUNTY SCHOLASTIC LEAGUE ALL-STARS, 2022

NOTE: These teams are selected by the BCSL, not NJ.com

FREEDOM DIVISION

FORWARDS

Lucas Sample, New Egypt, Sr.

Gustavo Bonfim, Riverside, So.

Gustavo Firmino, Riverside, Sr.

MIDFIELDERS

Willy Arias, Riverside, Sr.

Elijah Spady, Westampton Tech, Sr.

Andrew Molnar, New Egypt, Sr.

Alan Chagas, Riverside, So.,

Jared Lopez, Riverside, Sr.

DEFENDERS

Briant Provenzano, Riverside, Sr.

Douglas Aucay, Riverside, Sr.

Max Cifuentes, New Egypt, Sr.

Corey Volcy, Maple Shade, So.

GOALKEEPER

Tommy Merlucci, New Egypt, So.

PATRIOT DIVISION

FORWARDS

Chris Krall, Florence, Sr.

Nic Torres, Holy Cross, Jr.

Joe Russell, Palmyra, Sr.

Pat Redwood, Bordentown, Sr.

Richie Butler, Palmyra, Jr.

MIDFIELDERS

Julien DeLorenzo, Bordentown, Sr.

Jay Beyers, Bordentown, Sr.

Ryan Boracci, Florence, Sr.

Jase Jennings, Palmyra, Jr.

Austin Thiel, Bordentown, Jr.

GOALKEEPER

Matt Conti, Florence, Sr.

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

FORWARDS

Adolphus Temeh, Trenton Catholic Academy, Fr.

Alan Tapia, Burlington City, Jr.

Franklyn Karngbaye, Willingboro, Jr.

MIDFIELDERS

Theo Pryce, Willingboro, So.

Rae-Jaun Gayle, Willingboro

Fawaz Somoye, Doane Academy, Sr.

Frank Karngbaye, Willingboro, Jr.

Chris Sabin, Willingboro

DEFENDERS

Alex Rodriguez, Burlington City, Sr.

Jessy Harmon, Willingboro, Sr.

Archie Dolo, Willingboro, So.

Eduardo Portillo, Trenton Catholic Academy, Sr.

GOALKEEPER

Michael Evans, Doane Academy, Sr.

LIBERTY DIVISION

FORWARDS

Josh Pereira, Cinnaminson, Sr.

Drew Roskos, Delran, Jr.

Andrew Grello, Delran, Sr.

William Viega, Delran, Jr.

Ian Brown, Burlington Township, Jr.

MIDFIELDERS

Nik Grello, Delran, Jr.

Aidan Quinn Wright, Cinnaminson, Sr.

Sabatino Castellani, Burlington Township, Sr.

Mike Pappas, Cinnaminson, Jr.

Gabe Moura, Delran, Jr.

DEFENDERS

Mike Papi, Delran, Sr.

Matt Wissman, Delran, Sr.

Will Frasso, Cinnaminson, Sr.

Aidan Willie, Northern Burlington, Sr.

Felipe Milazzo, Delran, Sr.

GOALKEEPERS

Jon Martin, Burlington Township, Sr.

Gabe Winkowski, Northern Burlington, Sr.

