BCSL boys soccer all-stars, 2022
BURLINGTON COUNTY SCHOLASTIC LEAGUE ALL-STARS, 2022
NOTE: These teams are selected by the BCSL, not NJ.com
FREEDOM DIVISION
FORWARDS
Lucas Sample, New Egypt, Sr.
Gustavo Bonfim, Riverside, So.
Gustavo Firmino, Riverside, Sr.
MIDFIELDERS
Willy Arias, Riverside, Sr.
Elijah Spady, Westampton Tech, Sr.
Andrew Molnar, New Egypt, Sr.
Alan Chagas, Riverside, So.,
Jared Lopez, Riverside, Sr.
DEFENDERS
Briant Provenzano, Riverside, Sr.
Douglas Aucay, Riverside, Sr.
Max Cifuentes, New Egypt, Sr.
Corey Volcy, Maple Shade, So.
GOALKEEPER
Tommy Merlucci, New Egypt, So.
PATRIOT DIVISION
FORWARDS
Chris Krall, Florence, Sr.
Nic Torres, Holy Cross, Jr.
Joe Russell, Palmyra, Sr.
Pat Redwood, Bordentown, Sr.
Richie Butler, Palmyra, Jr.
MIDFIELDERS
Julien DeLorenzo, Bordentown, Sr.
Jay Beyers, Bordentown, Sr.
Ryan Boracci, Florence, Sr.
Jase Jennings, Palmyra, Jr.
Austin Thiel, Bordentown, Jr.
GOALKEEPER
Matt Conti, Florence, Sr.
INDEPENDENCE DIVISION
FORWARDS
Adolphus Temeh, Trenton Catholic Academy, Fr.
Alan Tapia, Burlington City, Jr.
Franklyn Karngbaye, Willingboro, Jr.
MIDFIELDERS
Theo Pryce, Willingboro, So.
Rae-Jaun Gayle, Willingboro
Fawaz Somoye, Doane Academy, Sr.
Frank Karngbaye, Willingboro, Jr.
Chris Sabin, Willingboro
DEFENDERS
Alex Rodriguez, Burlington City, Sr.
Jessy Harmon, Willingboro, Sr.
Archie Dolo, Willingboro, So.
Eduardo Portillo, Trenton Catholic Academy, Sr.
GOALKEEPER
Michael Evans, Doane Academy, Sr.
LIBERTY DIVISION
FORWARDS
Josh Pereira, Cinnaminson, Sr.
Drew Roskos, Delran, Jr.
Andrew Grello, Delran, Sr.
William Viega, Delran, Jr.
Ian Brown, Burlington Township, Jr.
MIDFIELDERS
Nik Grello, Delran, Jr.
Aidan Quinn Wright, Cinnaminson, Sr.
Sabatino Castellani, Burlington Township, Sr.
Mike Pappas, Cinnaminson, Jr.
Gabe Moura, Delran, Jr.
DEFENDERS
Mike Papi, Delran, Sr.
Matt Wissman, Delran, Sr.
Will Frasso, Cinnaminson, Sr.
Aidan Willie, Northern Burlington, Sr.
Felipe Milazzo, Delran, Sr.
GOALKEEPERS
Jon Martin, Burlington Township, Sr.
Gabe Winkowski, Northern Burlington, Sr.
