BCS standings favor Ohio State over USC in playoff

College football’s season of parity is coming to a close and in a bit of a surprise, the lack of drama heading into conference Championship weekend was finalized with Tuesday night’s fourth playoff rankings. The selection committee and the former BCS computer rankings don’t see eye to eye on one-loss Ohio State following the Buckeyes’ faceplant against Michigan. Ryan Day’s team was slotted at No. 5 behind USC in the playoff top 25, while the computers view the Buckeyes more favorably.

BCSKnowHow.com uses the former Bowl Championship Series formula, which combined the use of polls and computer selection methods to determine college football’s national championship teams from 1999-2013. That model has accurately predicted the final four of each of the past six seasons, and is an accurate indicator of how teams should be slotted heading into the weekend from a power rankings standpoint.

There’s no subjectivity with computers, simply power ratings that gauge a team’s overall worth regardless of brand name or recognition. In other words, the human element of the selection committee is eliminated for a more accurate rating of teams.

Here is how the BCS standings would look compared to this week’s penultimate playoff rankings: