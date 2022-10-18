BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 8
Well. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.
Ahead of Week 8, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used during the 1998-2013 FBS seasons to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.
Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the Inaugural BCS national Championship game Jan. 4, 1999. The Inaugural BCS national Championship game was played in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS standings ahead of Week 8.
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Be Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina State
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina
Craig Jones/Allsport
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
