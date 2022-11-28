BC To Host Opening Rounds of National Invitational Volleyball Championship

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – For the second consecutive season – and the third time in four years, the Boston College volleyball team will play in the postseason. This weekend – December 3 and 4 – the Eagles will host the first and second rounds of the 2022 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

BC will take on Buffalo at 4 pm at the Connell Recreation Center. Following that match, Binghamton and St. John’s will play at 7 pm Winners of both contests on Saturday advance to Sunday at 4 pm for a chance to advance to the NIVC quarterfinals.

The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season with a 19-13 overall record, including a 7-11 mark in ACC play. This marks the third trip to the NIVC for Boston College, who also qualified in 2019 and 2021. BC joins fellow ACC teams Clemson and Wake Forest in the field of the 2022 NIVC. Previous Champions of the current NIVC are UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).

Buffalo enters the weekend with an identical 19-13 record and a 10-8 mark in Mid-American Conference play. The Bulls will be making their first-ever appearance in the postseason.

Details regarding streaming information of the matches will be available later this week.