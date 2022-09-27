BBC pundit heaps praise on Folarin Balogun after England U21 goal

Tony Dorigo has heaped praise on Folarin Balogun after the Arsenal striker’s first-half goal for England under-21s in their friendly with Germany on Tuesday night, telling BBC Sport that it was a wonderful finish from the youngster.

Lee Carsley’s men went into the break level despite going a goal down at Bramall Lane. Felix Nmecha put the visitors in front 10 minutes before the interval.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Balogun then continued his brilliant run of form at the start of this season to equalize six minutes later. The 21-year-old did superbly to regain possession after Anthony Gordon’s cross was blocked.

Balogun initially had his back to goal as he took his first touch. Nevertheless, with his second, he was able to smash the ball off the post and into the back of the net.





And Dorigo was full of praise for the Gunners starlet after yet another goal.

“It’s a wonderful goal. Balogun still has plenty to do, composure and a precise shot in off that post gets England back in it,” he told BBC Sport.

“Such a composed finish, still had plenty to do. What about this for confidence? Only had one thing he was trying to do. Good strike,” he went on to add at half-time.

Balogun praised after first-half goal

Balogun really does appear to be on the verge of enjoying a real breakout season. He has scored five goals in eight appearances in Ligue 1 with Reims. He has also contributed two assists.

It is an important season for the striker. Of course, he didn’t have the best time while at Middlesbrough last year, scoring just three times.

And he is looking to break into an Arsenal side which continues to make real progress. So the bar he needs to reach keeps getting higher and higher.

Obviously, Arsenal fans know just how significant an impressive loan spell in France can be after watching William Saliba take to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Balogun has plenty to do before Arsenal fans are imploring Mikel Arteta to give him more chances. But so far, he is doing all he can to catch the eye.