The New York Knicks need some help on the offensive stat sheet. Bojan Bogdanović probably wants out of the Detroit Pistons’ rebuild.

Mutual help could be on the way.

A new idea from the NBA Analysis Network sends Bogdanović back to New York, as a proposed trade has the Knicks obtaining the former Brooklyn Net in exchange for Evan Fournier and the top-ten protected pick from the Dallas Mavericks. Bogdanović has been one of the few brands of consistency for the woebegone Pistons (13-38), who currently own the second-best odds to land the top draft pick at this year’s lottery.

Set to turn 34 in April, Bogdanović is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career: his 21.2 scoring average is far and away the best among active Pistons and also stands as a career-high. His field goal percentage (.483) stands as his best since 2018-19 with Indiana and he’s sinking nearly 88 percent of his free throws.

The Knicks’ scoring (114.3 per game) has been decent enough as three players (Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett) are averaging at least 20 points. Beyond the starting five, however, the Knicks have struggled to keep pace with only Immanuel Quickley providing any semblance of consistent bench points. The lack of consistency from the reserves likely isn’t helped by the names that filter in and out of the lineup, with Fournier being at the Forefront of that group: beginning the year as the Knicks’ primary shooting guard, the 30-year- old has Mostly lost any Metropolitan future, more or less thrown into exile and brought back only because of injuries.

Considering the Knicks’ struggles in close high-scoring games, particularly against elite competition, Bogdanović would be a strong addition, even if Detroit would probably ask for a little more assurance with any draft compensation New York sends over. While the Mavericks’ rollercoaster season could get a bit Rocky with Luka Dončić out for the immediate future, it’s unlikely it falls into the top 10. Depending on the price … perhaps including Fournier’s partner in exile Cam Reddish … Bogdanović could be the type of player that ensures the Knicks placement in the Eastern Conference’s top six, which they’re currently denied by one game Entering this week of play.

New York returns to action on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers visit Madison Square Garden (7:30 pm ET, TNT).

