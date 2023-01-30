BB-Great? New York Knicks Can Bolster Shooting With Trade For Bojan Bogdanović

The New York Knicks need some help on the offensive stat sheet. Bojan Bogdanović probably wants out of the Detroit Pistons’ rebuild.

Mutual help could be on the way.

A new idea from the NBA Analysis Network sends Bogdanović back to New York, as a proposed trade has the Knicks obtaining the former Brooklyn Net in exchange for Evan Fournier and the top-ten protected pick from the Dallas Mavericks. Bogdanović has been one of the few brands of consistency for the woebegone Pistons (13-38), who currently own the second-best odds to land the top draft pick at this year’s lottery.

