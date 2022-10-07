Bayside Business Association celebrates 25th anniversary with annual golf tournament – ​​QNS.com

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get Insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Bayside Business Association celebrated its 25th anniversary during its annual Golf Classic Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Clearview Park Golf Course. The organization’s founding members were honored later that night during the dinner celebration.

During the dinner celebration, awards were given out to individuals who were instrumental in the growth of the organization. Among these recipients were Robert Klein, Judith Limpert, Frank Scordo, Douglas Callahan and Rick Ritacco. Limpert also received a community achievement award.

“I can’t say enough how this organization is in debt to Judy and for how long she has been putting her hard work into it,” Bayside Business Association President Ed Probst said. “She has fought for Bayside for 25 years, she’s done this for no pay. It was all volunteer. She’s put her heart and soul into this organization. We definitely wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for her and she is still continuing to fight for Bayside.”

In addition to honoring the founding members of the organization, awards were also given out to the top performers at the golf classic. Among the event’s top performers who were recognized were Ross Keith, Rich Nailes, Nick Zestanakis and Joe Bencivenga. This year marked the organization’s 21st golf classic.

“We are in growth mode right now,” Probst said. “We are continuously trying to find ways to invest back into the organization and to try and help businesses in Bayside grow. We’re continuing to find ways to grow the organization and help give back to Bayside and that’s for all of you and thanks for all for being here.”

Additional reporting by Paul Frangipane.