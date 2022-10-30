Bayou Blue wins 1st-ever volleyball Parish Championship | Sports

Coming into the 2022 middle school volleyball season, Bayou Blue set a goal: to win the Parish Championships for the first time in the history of the school.

Mission accomplished and history made.

The Lady Gators accomplished their goal.

Bayou Blue capped their title last week in a season-ending win over Sixth Ward, the icing on the cake of an undefeated 8-0 mark in Parish games and a 9-1 season overall.

Bayou Blue Coach Harriet Sevin said she is proud of her team — a group that’s the best she’s had in 11 years as the school’s coach. She said the team’s success is a testament to the old adage that hard work pays off.

“Those girls worked so hard,” Sevin said. “They played travel ball. They played sand volleyball and they just kept their hands on a ball year-round and their effort paid off. It has been so much fun watching this team grow. They deserved this Parish Championship title because they worked and earned it. I’m so honored that I got to share this title with them.”

Sevin said the story of the 2022 Bayou Blue Volleyball Team was perseverance.

Because of COVID in 2020, then Hurricane Ida in 2021, the team never was able to enjoy a full season of competition, going 4-0 in 2020, then 3-1 in 2021.

With a lot of talented players coming back off those teams, Sevin said this year’s grew knew it had a chance to be special going in.

“A Parish Championship was our goal,” she said. “We wanted it bad. This group of girls had never had a full season, so we wanted to finish what we had been doing as a team.”

So that they did.

Bayou Blue rolled through Parish unblemished to the title. The team’s only loss on the year was an out of Parish defeat against JB Martin. In Parish play, they lost just one set in a heated match with ED White — a matchup that Sevin said marked her highest moment of the year.

“At that moment I knew we would finish Parish undefeated and it was oh so sweet,” she said.

Sevin said this year’s team had great talent and chemistry. The group had 7 8th graders — a large group who the Coach said were leaders both on and off the floor.

Sevin said she caught COVID during the season and had to ask a teacher friend on campus to take the team while she was on the mend.

The team never missed a beat.

“The 8th graders were friends as well as teammates. They were very supportive of each other on and off the court,” Sevin said. “They knew their job and they did it well. … They were just hungry for success all of the time.”

The Coach said this year’s team was also one which tugged at her heartstrings because her daughter and Godchild both play on the team, and it was her final season being able to Coach both.

She said to see the entire group come together as one was an experience that neither she nor the girls will ever forget.

“To be the 1st team in school history to do this, it’s just icing on the top,” Sevin said. “Earn it … finish it! That was our motto. And I just can’t wait to get that banner hanging in the gym. I want to see it every day!”

—

The Bayou Blue volleyball team’s roster is below. Congratulations to the young ladies on a remarkable year:

1 Sophia Vedros

2 Adalynn Hebert

3 Lexie Grabert

4 Jaylynn Salinas

5 Camryn Robinson

6 Emilee Stewart

7 Kynlee Vicknair

8 Aliaya Ceballos

9 Cadence Robinson

10 Avi Tarr-Triggs

11 by Addison Verd

12 Allie Sevin

14 Alayna Guidry

15 Claudia McMillan

16 Lorelei DeHart

coach: Harriet Sevin