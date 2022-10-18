Baylor’s Partrick Named TSSAA Girls Golf Coach Of The Year

Baylor School golf Coach Gary Partrick has been selected by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association as the 2021-22 Girls Golf Coach of the Year.

“This is truly a well-deserved honor for Gary,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mark Price. “He continually exhibits the ideals and qualities that best typify Baylor School while leading our Athletes on and off the course.”

A native of Red Bank, Partrick taught and coached at East Ridge, Soddy Daisy, and Cleveland High School before joining the coaching staff at Baylor in 2000. In addition to coaching football for the Red Raiders, teaching Wellness classes, and living on campus as a boarding parent, Partrick began helping with the offseason program for boys’ and girls’ golf from 2006-08 and was an Assistant Coach in 2008 when the boys and girls golf teams each won state championships.

He was named head coach in 2009, and since then, the girls’ teams have won six state titles (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020, and 2021); and the boys’ teams have won five titles (2012, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021). Last August, Patrick was named the TSSAA Distinguished Service Award recipient of the 2021-22 school year.

“It is an Honor to be the head golf Coach at Baylor and to be a part of a program with such a history of winning Championships and producing great young people who happen to be really good Golfers as well,” said Partrick. “I would like to thank the members of the 2021 girls’ team, Kyndall Shamblin, Paula Liano and Carlee Rogers, Assistant Coach Rheagan Hall, Athletic Director Mark Price and the administration at Baylor that fully supports the golf program which allows the students to perform at such a high level. I appreciate the TSSAA for recognizing the hard work that these young people put in achieving their dreams of becoming champions.”

Partrick’s name has been submitted by the TSSAA to the National Federation of High School Association for consideration as Section 3 Coach of the Year. Section 3 includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Tennessee