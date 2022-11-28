BaylorProud » Baylor volleyball heads into 7th straight NCAA tournament as No. 15 national seed

For the seventh straight year — and the fifth time in six years as a top-16 seed — Baylor volleyball is headed to the NCAA tournament.

Head Coach Ryan McGuyre’s team was named the No. 15 overall seed for the 2022 tournament when the bracket was released Sunday night. The Bears will host first- and second-round action in Waco, beginning with WAC tournament Champion Stephen F. Austin (Thursday, 7 pm). The Winner of that match will play the Winner of Rice/Colorado in the second round on Friday (7 pm).

This marks Baylor’s seventh straight NCAA appearance under McGuyre, and the 11th in program history. The Bears will aim for their fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance, having reached the Final Four in 2019 and the Sweet 16 each of the last two seasons.

Baylor enters the tournament with a 23-6 overall record and as the Big 12 runner-up, having finished 12-4 in conference. Their resume includes wins over No. 3 Wisconsin (one of just three losses for the Badgers all year) and No. 20 Rice. The Bears are led by Seniors Kara McGhee, who leads the Big 12 with 1.5 blocks per game and ranks sixth in Baylor history in career blocks, and Lauren Harrison, who ranks sixth in the Big 12 in both kills and points per game.

Tickets are now available for this week’s games; we’ll see you at the Ferrell Center!

Sic ’em, Baylor volleyball!