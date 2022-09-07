Baylor vs. BYU odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

A major non-conference matchup is set to kick off in Week 2 as Big 12 favorite Baylor goes on the road to BYU on Saturday night.

The game will be a major test for both teams: for Baylor, a chance to boost its College Football Playoff resume with a road win against a ranked opponent; and for BYU, a chance to show it belongs on the same field as a Big 12 team before it joins that conference next season.

