Baylor University Volleyball Player Surprised with a Full Scholarship at White Elephant Party

Forget getting a candle or a pair of pajamas — college volleyball player Lauren Briseño was left “speechless” after unwrapping a full Athletic Scholarship during a white elephant gift exchange with her teammates.

Briseño, a sophomore at Baylor University in Waco, Texas snagged the gift last minute after an Assistant Coach stole her blanket, as ABC reported, in a set-up orchestrated by the coaching staff.

“I wasn’t expecting it whatsoever,” the teenager said in a post-game press conference on Thursday. “Lo and behold, I get this Mystery box and I had no idea what it entailed and I opened it up and sure enough it’s a Scholarship and I just burst into tears.”

Per the popular gift game’s rules, you can either choose a new gift to unwrap or Steal someone else’s. If someone steals your item, you take another gift — and in Briseño’s case, a full college tuition. According to the school’s website, it costs over $50,000 to attend the private school just for one year.

“DESERVED. Lauren Briseño is on ✨full scholarship✨!” Baylor Volleyball’s official Instagram read in a video post of the Incredible moment. “We’re so proud of you, LB!🥹 (you won’t be able to name a better gift to get during white elephant🙅‍♀️)”

In the video, after reading a note that praised her “unwavering diligence and determination,” and “exemplary leadership skills,” Briseño’s teammates — who surrounded her on a couch wearing festive pajamas — erupted in cheers.

A Baylor spokesperson told Good Morning America that the San Antonio native was awarded the generous gift by the school’s coaches, who can only give out a select number of Scholarships to players each year. Although Briseño was a walk-on to the team, she ended up being the only freshman who played every match for the Baylor Bears during their 2021 season, and put up another strong season this fall.

“I truly was just left with so much joy,” Briseño continued in the press conference. “I’m so grateful to be here, playing with this team, playing with these coaches,” adding that she is just “eternal grateful” for what she has.