Baylor takes No. 4 spot in 247Sports’ preseason countdown

Baylor has to look back at the 2021-22 campaign with a twinge of frustration and pain. The Bears’ roster was ravaged by injuries to key pieces, but Scott Drew still managed to lead the team to a No. 1 seed and a share of the Big 12 regular-season crown. Baylor is out for revenge after last season’s second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, and it has the roster to win it all. As a result, the Bears check in at No. 4 in the 247Sports’ Top 25 countdown.

“New guys are really bought in and really been great additions,” Drew said at Big 12 Media Days. “The Chemistry has been tremendous. And our staff really enjoys going to practice every day, working with our guys because they want to get better. Couldn’t ask for more.

“We’ve stayed relatively injury-free in preseason practices, which is huge coming off of the year last year where we had so many injuries. Hopefully we can keep that trend going where we don’t get anybody injured for the rest of the year like we’ve done in the non-conference.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a deeper look at Baylor’s strengths, weaknesses and what could be in store.