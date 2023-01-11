Baylor OL Transfer Micah Mazzccua Commits to Florida Gators

Baylor Offensive line transfer Micah Mazzccua committed to Florida over Nebraska and Auburn on Tuesday evening.

Mazzccua, who entered the Portal on Dec. 18, visited Florida from Jan. 6-8 before reaching his transfer decision. After redshirting the 2020 COVID-19 season, Mazzccua maintains three seasons of college eligibility.

