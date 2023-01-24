Baylor loss pinpoints need for more scoring contribution from KU basketball rotation

Kansas basketball had the ball while trailing by just two possessions. What followed was a sequence that saw Kevin McCullar got his shot blocked twice and Baylor got the rebound on the second miss. But just seconds later, the Bears turned the ball over, and what followed were two missed layups from McCullar and KJ Adams back-to-back. And on the four straight misses, Grady Dick — who shot 61 percent from the field in the game — set up in the corner with no defender anywhere in the area.

In the Jayhawks’ 75-69 loss to Baylor on Monday night, that sequence epitomized their lack of offensive production from players outside of Dick and Jalen Wilson. The two combined for 47 of KU’s 69 points, which comes out to 68 percent of KU’s total Offensive production. The only other player with any semblance of offensive production was Kevin McCullar with 14 points, but eight of those came from the free-throw line.

Bill Self said that Baylor’s defense gave them trouble throughout the night and also said that when Baylor took away Wilson and Dick’s 3-point abilities, it forced the offense to look for other scoring avenues.

“I thought we didn’t get a lot of good looks,” Self said. “We drove the ball and got to the hole more. They took Gradey and Jalen away behind the arc pretty well, I thought.”

The Jayhawks finished the night shooting 46 percent from the field on 24-of-52 shooting, but if you take away the production from Wilson and Dick, that number takes a severe dip.

Wilson and Dick shot a combined to shoot 62 percent from the field on 18-of-29 shooting. The rest of the team shot 26 percent from the field on 6-of-23 shooting. Every other Jayhawk combined for 22 points. And the rest of the team outside of Wilson, Dick and McCullar combined for only eight combined points.

Players that had been important Offensive pieces earlier in the season, such as Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams, were all but absent. Harris struggled throughout the entire game as he only finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting. He also struggled with his passing with four turnovers. Adams only finished with four points on 1-of-5 shooting as well.

This marks only the fourth time the Jayhawks have lost three straight games in the Bill Self era, and the previous two games saw similar struggles on the Offensive end. Wilson has been the only consistent Offensive producer over that stretch where he’s scored 38, 30 and 23. Dick scored 17 points against K-State in the first of the three losses, but only had eight on 3-of-13 shooting against TCU the next game. No more than three players have scored in double figures in any of the three losses as well.

Dick mentioned that the key for the rest of the team going forward is to just look forward to the next shot, regardless of a make or miss.

“It’s just keeping a short-term memory, but I feel like that’s what we just need to keep on doing as a team,” Dick said. “Whatever happens we get back on the defensive side and try to get it back. There were a couple of times we made a few Mistakes and we got guys telling each other forget about it and just bounce back. So that’s what we just kept trying to do.”

As for rebounding from the third straight loss, McCullar also mentioned the ability to possess a short-term memory and get back to preparation.

“Get back to work, that’s all you can do,” McCullar said. “Short-term memory is what Coach Self is preaching now, short-term memory, learn from it. Have a great week of preparation and go out there and compete.”