Baylor has 23 former stars set for the 2022 NFL season

A total of 23 Baylor football greats are on NFL rosters to open the 2022 season, which opens on Thursday.

Terrell Bernard and the Buffalo Bills will face off with the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Thursday at 7:20 pm CT on NBC. Bernard is one of six Baylor players who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and is one of eight BU Rookies set for the 2022 season.

The Houston Texans boast an NFL-high four former Bears, including safety Grayland Arnold, wide receiver Drew Estrada safety Jalen Pitre and long snapper Jon Weeks.

The Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers each boast two Baylor Bears on 2022 rosters.

Bernard, Pitre, Tyquan Thornton , JT Woods , Trestan Ebner and Kalon Barnes were each picked in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For the latest news and information on Baylor football, follow @BUFootball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Houston Texans

Grayland Arnold (2016-19)

Drew Estrada (2021)

Jalen Pitre (2017-21)

Jon Weeks (2004-07)

Miami Dolphins

Kalon Barnes (2018-21)

Xavien Howard (2013-15)

Buffalo Bills

Terrell Bernard (2018-21)

Las Vegas Raiders

Andrew Billings (2013-15)

Washington Commanders

Will Bradley-King (2020)

Chicago Bears

Trestan Ebner (2017-21)

Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Fuller (2013-16)

Tennessee Titans

Josh Gordon (2009-10)

Xavier Newman-Johnson (2017-20)

Jacksonville Jaguars

JaMycal Hasty (2016-19)

Ross Matiscik (2016-19)

Cincinnati Bengals

Clay Johnston (2016-19)

Minnesota Vikings

James Lynch (2017-19)

New York Jets

Denzel Mims (2016-19)

Carolina Panthers

Bravvion Roy (2016-19)

Sam Tecklenburg (2016-19)

New England Patriots

Tyquan Thornton (2018-21)