Baylor has 23 former stars set for the 2022 NFL season
Football
9/8/2022 4:45:00 PM
Terrell Bernard and the Buffalo Bills will face off with the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Thursday at 7:20 pm CT on NBC. Bernard is one of six Baylor players who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and is one of eight BU Rookies set for the 2022 season.
The Houston Texans boast an NFL-high four former Bears, including safety Grayland Arnold, wide receiver Drew Estradasafety Jalen Pitre and long snapper Jon Weeks.
The Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers each boast two Baylor Bears on 2022 rosters.
Bernard, Pitre, Tyquan Thornton, JT Woods, Trestan Ebner and Kalon Barnes were each picked in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Houston Texans
Grayland Arnold (2016-19)
Drew Estrada (2021)
Jalen Pitre (2017-21)
Jon Weeks (2004-07)
Miami Dolphins
Kalon Barnes (2018-21)
Xavien Howard (2013-15)
Buffalo Bills
Terrell Bernard (2018-21)
Las Vegas Raiders
Andrew Billings (2013-15)
Washington Commanders
Will Bradley-King (2020)
Chicago Bears
Trestan Ebner (2017-21)
Seattle Seahawks
Kyle Fuller (2013-16)
Tennessee Titans
Josh Gordon (2009-10)
Xavier Newman-Johnson (2017-20)
Jacksonville Jaguars
JaMycal Hasty (2016-19)
Ross Matiscik (2016-19)
Cincinnati Bengals
Clay Johnston (2016-19)
Minnesota Vikings
James Lynch (2017-19)
New York Jets
Denzel Mims (2016-19)
Carolina Panthers
Bravvion Roy (2016-19)
Sam Tecklenburg (2016-19)
New England Patriots
Tyquan Thornton (2018-21)
Los Angeles Chargers
JT Woods (2018-21)
