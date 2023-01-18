Baylor Football Adds Former BYU Assistant To Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – Baylor football continues to add individuals with ties to BYU. The latest example of that is their new Assistant hire.

Baylor announced on Tuesday that former BYU running back Coach AJ Steward is the new Assistant Head Coach on the “banks of the Brazos.”

“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Baylor Family,” Steward said in a written statement. “We are Grateful and honored for the opportunity to join Coach Dave Aranda’s staff and I am excited to work with this great group of student-athletes and coaches!”

Steward teams up with former BYU Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes and Offensive line Coach Eric Mateos on the Baylor staff.

When Jeff Grimes was hired as BYU’s OC in the winter of 2017, he promised to assemble the best Offensive staff BYU has ever had. Steward was the last hire Grimes made to his coaching staff. They had never worked with Steward before hiring him in 2018.

Along with the coaching staff at Baylor, the roster in 2023 will also have some BYU ties. On the Offensive line, Grimes Landed Brothers Clark and Campbell Barrington out of the Transfer Portal.

Will we see BYU vs. Baylor in 2023?

These new additions only add to the intrigue of a potential BYU/Baylor Matchup this fall, which would now be as Big 12 foes.

Last season, BYU defeated Baylor in a double-overtime thriller in Provo when both the Bears and Cougars were ranked in the Top 25.

Steward was on BYU’s coaching staff for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was influential in helping BYU land Ty’Son Williams out of the Transfer Portal. Since Steward left BYU, he has worked for Arizona and Oregon State in the Pac-12 Conference.

Steward has strong ties to the Big 12 Conference. He played for the Kansas Jayhawks from 2008 to 2011.

