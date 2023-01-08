Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Plays Kansas State Wildcats in Waco in Big 12 Play

Well. 19 Baylor Men’s Basketball (10-5, 0-3) failed to mount a late comeback against Kansas State (14-1, 3-0) in Jerome Tang’s return to Waco 97-95.

Talk about another crushing loss. In a contest that was back and forth early, Kansas State controlled the second half and suppressed every Baylor attempt at a comeback. In Scott Drew’s first bout with Tang, mentee toyed with mentor.

While the Wildcats were picked to finish last in the league, Baylor was the favorite to win the Big 12. Drew’s Squad is 0-3 in the conference. Tang’s group is 3-0. Kansas State hasn’t been 3-0 in Big 12 play in 10 years. Baylor hasn’t been 0-3 in Big 12 play in 16.

