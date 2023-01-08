Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Plays Kansas State Wildcats in Waco in Big 12 Play

Well. 19 Baylor Men’s Basketball (10-5, 0-3) failed to mount a late comeback against Kansas State (14-1, 3-0) in Jerome Tang’s return to Waco 97-95.

Talk about another crushing loss. In a contest that was back and forth early, Kansas State controlled the second half and suppressed every Baylor attempt at a comeback. In Scott Drew’s first bout with Tang, mentee toyed with mentor.

While the Wildcats were picked to finish last in the league, Baylor was the favorite to win the Big 12. Drew’s Squad is 0-3 in the conference. Tang’s group is 3-0. Kansas State hasn’t been 3-0 in Big 12 play in 10 years. Baylor hasn’t been 0-3 in Big 12 play in 16.

Breaking down the first 20 minutes, how does 15 lead changes sound for the faint of heart? No team led by more than six points in a Shootout that featured little defense.

The Bears shot 50%. Kansas State shot 60%. Each team had 13 rebounds and 13 assists. Keyonte George had 13. Markquis Nowell had 18. Both teams were tied at 47 at the break, and it could barely have been more even.

Within the early confines of the second half, though, everything changed. The Wildcats took control of the game and even led 65-57 with 13:21 left to go in the final period. While it wasn’t done in one fell swoop, Baylor began the comeback from there.

With 13 seconds to go, the game was tied 86-86 and Kansas State controlled the basketball. With Baylor’s defense drawing question marks all season long, the Bears delivered a stop when it mattered most to send the game to extra time.

In the overtime period, Kansas State was held without a field goal until the 1:13 mark left in the game. But free throws and wily defense brought this one right down to the wire.

Down by two, Kansas State hit a three-pointer to take a 96-95 lead with just over 30 seconds left. On the next Baylor possession, a turnover with six seconds remaining all but ended the game.

One Wildcat free throw and a missed Baylor three to win it were all she wrote. The Bears lost again.

Baylor turned the ball over sparingly, outrebounded the Wildcats, led fast break points and outscored Tang’s bench. For a team that lives and dies by the deep ball, 8-25 from three was the squad’s downfall.

