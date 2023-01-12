Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Played at West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 Play

RV/RV Baylor Men’s Basketball (11-5, 1-3) rode 32 points from Keyonte George to Capture its first conference win of the season against West Virginia (10-6, 0-4) in Morgantown 83-78.

It sure wasn’t easy and it certainly was in doubt, but the winless in the Big 12 Monkey is off Scott Drew’s back. Following his team’s worst start to conference play in over 15 years, the Bears finally notched a win.

And George, Baylor’s freshman Phenom and leading scorer, now owns seven games of 20 or more points. Midway through the regular season, it’s clear that he is the group’s catalyst. Tonight, they earned the Bears their first win in Big 12 play.

