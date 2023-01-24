Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Played Against Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Play

WACO, Texas — Well. 17 Baylor Men’s Basketball (15-5, 5-3) won its fifth straight Big 12 game, Downing No. 9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3) in the Ferrell Center 75-69.

This battle of the previous two national Champions was dominated by guard play, and Baylor’s were just better. LJ Cryer notched 22 points and Adam Flagler complimented that with 17 of his own.

The Bears shot just 37% to Kansas’ 46%, but winning the points off turnovers battle 19-8 was plenty enough to get out with a win.

