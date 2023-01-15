Baylor Bears Basketball Plays Oklahoma State in Waco in Big 12 Play

Baylor Men’s Basketball (12-5, 2-3) dominated Oklahoma State (9-8, 1-4) with a lights-out 74-58 performance in a game where the lights literally went out.

Yep, with 11:00 remaining in the game, the Ferrell Center at Paul J. Meyer Arena, home of Baylor basketball, lost power just as Keyonte George launched the first of two free throws. A 22-minute delay ensued.

