Baylor Bears Basketball Plays Oklahoma State in Waco in Big 12 Play

Baylor Men’s Basketball (12-5, 2-3) dominated Oklahoma State (9-8, 1-4) with a lights-out 74-58 performance in a game where the lights literally went out.

Yep, with 11:00 remaining in the game, the Ferrell Center at Paul J. Meyer Arena, home of Baylor basketball, lost power just as Keyonte George launched the first of two free throws. A 22-minute delay ensued.

Luckily, it wouldn’t matter much for the outcome of this game. LJ Cryer led the team in scoring with 16 while four Bears finished in double digits. Offense and defense clicking, there was no stopping this team.

Let’s talk about the first half. This was the best start Baylor has had all season. At the under-16 media timeout, the Bears led the basketball game 13-0. Keyonte George and the defense held the Cowboys to 0-5 from the field and 0-4 from deep.

All good things must come to an end, though. A Baylor lead that had ballooned to 16-2 soon dwindled to 17-15 thanks to a 13-1 Oklahoma State run. Wouldn’t you know, that cued a 17-4 streak from the Bears.

That helped Drew’s Squad to an eventual 39-23 lead at the break. That lopsided score was mostly thanks to an 8-15 clip from deep, four of which came from Cryer.

The second half was a snooze fest, so maybe the lights turning off wasn’t all bad. The Bears never led by less than 16 the rest of the way, and the Cowboys couldn’t buy a shot.

The defense showed up tonight. Lost in so many performances this season, this finally looked like the scrappy unit Drew is accustomed to putting out. Baylor held Oklahoma State to just 38% from the field and 7-33 from deep.

That is good.

