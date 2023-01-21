Baylor Bears Basketball Plays at Oklahoma Sooners in Norman for Big 12

Well. 21 Baylor Men’s Basketball (14-5, 4-3) won its fourth straight Big 12 game by Downing Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5) in Norman 62-60 despite a horrendous Offensive performance.

Well, I hope you didn’t bring your popcorn. I do hope you brought your pillow and blanket. Despite the tightly contested nature of this game, a lack of scoring and relative energy made for a wacky afternoon dance.

That said, fans were treated to some late-game heroics via three separate go-ahead Threes from Jalen Bridges inside five minutes remaining in the game. That made up for a 36% shooting night of 21-58 for the Bears.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button