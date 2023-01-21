Baylor Bears Basketball Plays at Oklahoma Sooners in Norman for Big 12

Well. 21 Baylor Men’s Basketball (14-5, 4-3) won its fourth straight Big 12 game by Downing Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5) in Norman 62-60 despite a horrendous Offensive performance.

Well, I hope you didn’t bring your popcorn. I do hope you brought your pillow and blanket. Despite the tightly contested nature of this game, a lack of scoring and relative energy made for a wacky afternoon dance.

That said, fans were treated to some late-game heroics via three separate go-ahead Threes from Jalen Bridges inside five minutes remaining in the game. That made up for a 36% shooting night of 21-58 for the Bears.

Recapping the first half, talk about a slugfest. This was the opposite of the Offensive show in Lubbock earlier in the week. Baylor was 10-28 from the floor and 1-8 from deep. Although Oklahoma’s 13-27 shooting was better, the Sooners weren’t exactly lighting it up.

Thus, the teams went into the break with 56 combined points and a 30-26 lead favoring Oklahoma. The Bears handled a 10-2 lead in second-chance points, but just three assists on the nine made baskets is not where Scott Drew wants his team.

The second half had to be more exciting, right? Wrong. Keyonte George didn’t score his first basket of the game until 16:50 remained if that tells you anything.

Alas, relief was found in part thanks to Jalen Bridges hitting a go-ahead three-pointer to make the score 53-52 with less than five minutes ago. Following a Tanner Groves jumper that put Oklahoma in front again, Bridges dropped another triple to give Baylor a two-point lead at the four-minute timeout.

But wait, there is more. Oklahoma took the lead back at 58-56 with under 1:30 to go. Of course, Bridges canned a corner three to put Baylor in the lead by one. There is no explanation for what happens to Bridges late in the game.

And that would do it. An Adam Flagler triple to follow was the true nail in the coffin, and Baylor clinched its fourth consecutive Big 12 game 62-60. The Bears were primarily aided by a 39-30 rebounding advantage and a 30-12 second chance points lead. That will play.

The Bears now get an angry Kansas team in Waco on Monday.

