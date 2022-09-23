Baylor Basketball Releases Complete 2022-23 Schedule

The Baylor Bears are once again seen as contenders for a Big 12 and national title heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Bears return important contributors like Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba for next season after losing Jeremy Sochan, Kendall Brown, and James Akinjo to the NBA.

The addition of guard Keyonte George along with both LJ Cryer and Langston Love returning from injury gives the Bears a major boost to the backcourt after being a team that was plagued with injury last season.

Coach Scott Drew and staff have consistently proven that Baylor is one of the country’s best programs, as the team will look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season.

But first, they’ll have to get through tough slates in non-conference and Big 12 play. Baylor released the complete schedule for conference action on Friday after the non-conference games were announced in stages over the offseason.

Non-conference schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 7 – vs. Miss. Valley State

Saturday, Nov. 11 – vs. Norfolk State

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 18 – vs. Virginia (Continental Tire Main Event, Las Vegas)

Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. Illinois OR UCLA (Continental Tire Main Event, Las Vegas)

Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs. McNeese State (Thanksgiving)

Wednesday, Nov. 29 – @ Marquette (Big 12 – Big East Battle)

Saturday, Dec. 2 – vs. Gonzaga (Sioux Falls, SD)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – vs. Tarleton

Monday, Dec. 18 – vs. Washington State (Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, Dallas)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – vs. Northwestern State

Thursday, Dec. 28 – vs. Nicholls State

Sunday, Jan. 28 – vs. Arkansas

Big 12 schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 31 – @ Iowa State Cyclones

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday, Jan. 7 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State Cowboys

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Saturday, Jan. 21 – @ Oklahoma Sooners

Monday, Jan. 23 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Monday, Jan. 30 – @ Texas Longhorns

Saturday, Feb. 4 – vs. Texas Tech

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – vs. Oklahoma

Saturday, Feb. 11 – @ TCU

Monday, Feb. 13 – vs. West Virginia

Saturday, Feb. 18 @ Kansas

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – @ Kansas State

Saturday, Feb. 25 – vs. Texas

Monday, Feb. 27 – @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, March 4 – vs. Iowa State

