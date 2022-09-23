Baylor Basketball Releases Complete 2022-23 Schedule
The Baylor Bears are once again seen as contenders for a Big 12 and national title heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Bears return important contributors like Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba for next season after losing Jeremy Sochan, Kendall Brown, and James Akinjo to the NBA.
The addition of guard Keyonte George along with both LJ Cryer and Langston Love returning from injury gives the Bears a major boost to the backcourt after being a team that was plagued with injury last season.
Coach Scott Drew and staff have consistently proven that Baylor is one of the country’s best programs, as the team will look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season.
But first, they’ll have to get through tough slates in non-conference and Big 12 play. Baylor released the complete schedule for conference action on Friday after the non-conference games were announced in stages over the offseason.
Non-conference schedule:
Tuesday, Nov. 7 – vs. Miss. Valley State
Saturday, Nov. 11 – vs. Norfolk State
Tuesday, Nov. 14 – vs. Northern Colorado
Saturday, Nov. 18 – vs. Virginia (Continental Tire Main Event, Las Vegas)
Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. Illinois OR UCLA (Continental Tire Main Event, Las Vegas)
Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs. McNeese State (Thanksgiving)
Wednesday, Nov. 29 – @ Marquette (Big 12 – Big East Battle)
Saturday, Dec. 2 – vs. Gonzaga (Sioux Falls, SD)
Wednesday, Dec. 6 – vs. Tarleton
Monday, Dec. 18 – vs. Washington State (Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, Dallas)
Wednesday, Dec. 20 – vs. Northwestern State
Thursday, Dec. 28 – vs. Nicholls State
Sunday, Jan. 28 – vs. Arkansas
Big 12 schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 31 – @ Iowa State Cyclones
Wednesday, Jan. 4 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday, Jan. 7 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Wednesday, Jan. 11 – @ West Virginia Mountaineers
Saturday, Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State Cowboys
Tuesday, Jan. 17 – @ Texas Tech Red Raiders
Saturday, Jan. 21 – @ Oklahoma Sooners
Monday, Jan. 23 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Monday, Jan. 30 – @ Texas Longhorns
Saturday, Feb. 4 – vs. Texas Tech
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – vs. Oklahoma
Saturday, Feb. 11 – @ TCU
Monday, Feb. 13 – vs. West Virginia
Saturday, Feb. 18 @ Kansas
Tuesday, Feb. 21 – @ Kansas State
Saturday, Feb. 25 – vs. Texas
Monday, Feb. 27 – @ Oklahoma State
Saturday, March 4 – vs. Iowa State
