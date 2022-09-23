Baylor Basketball Releases Complete 2022-23 Schedule

The Baylor Bears are once again seen as contenders for a Big 12 and national title heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Bears return important contributors like Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba for next season after losing Jeremy Sochan, Kendall Brown, and James Akinjo to the NBA.

The addition of guard Keyonte George along with both LJ Cryer and Langston Love returning from injury gives the Bears a major boost to the backcourt after being a team that was plagued with injury last season.

Coach Scott Drew and staff have consistently proven that Baylor is one of the country’s best programs, as the team will look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season.

