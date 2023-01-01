Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala: Europe’s most prolific teenager in front of goal

It should come as absolutely no surprise that Bayern Munich and Germany’s Jamal Musiala is the most prolific teenage scorer and assister across Europe’s top five Leagues in the calendar year of 2022. Per statistics from @OptaFranz, Musiala has been directly involved in 18 goals for the Rekordmeister in 2022: Eleven goals of his own, plus seven assists.

Rounding out the list behind Musiala is Montpellier’s Elye Wahi (15), Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko (11), Udinese’s Destiny Udogie (11), who is currently on loan from Tottenham, and Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (11). With BVB’s pair making the list as well, the Bundesliga is well-represented.

For Musiala, the majority of his 2022 exploits have come in the current 2022/23 campaign, in which he has already tallied twelve goals and ten assists from a total of twenty-two appearances across all competitions. Nine of the goals and six of those assists have come in the Bundesliga so far. He also has two Champions League assists, two DFB-Pokal goals, and a goal and assist each in the DFL-Supercup.

Musiala is already bettering his mark of five goals and five Bundesliga assists from the entire 2021/22 season. He’s on pace to easily go double digits for both goals and assists in the Bundesliga — barring injury problems, that is, although his track record there is good. They only missed a handful of matches last season (due to COVID-19).

What’s especially refreshing for both Julian Nagelsmann and Germany head Coach Hansi Flick is Musiala’s versatility. In the Bundesliga alone this season, he’s contributed goals and assists from left, attacking, and central midfield, per Transfermarkt. Musiala can get involved from anywhere on the pitch and that’s part of what makes him so prolific.