Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen, LIVE Champions League: BAY fires five to maintain perfect UCL record

LIVE:Inter Milan vs Barcelona, ​​UEFA Champions League Group C

LIVE:Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League Group A

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Group C match in the UEFA Champions League.

LINEUPS

Bayern 🆚 Plzeň 🇩🇪 De Ligt, Gnabry, Goretzka, Gravenberch and Mazraoui come in for Bayern 🇨🇿 Plzeň make 4 changes to the side that lost against Inter#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 4, 2022

PREVIEW

Ominously for visiting Plzen on Tuesday, Bayern Munich has ended talk of a crisis and got back to its traditional dominance in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 Rout of Bayer Leverkusen during the weekend.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan vs Barcelona, ​​Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, Predicted XI, head to head record



The Bavarian Powerhouse traditionally endures a mini-slump early in the season before returning to old strengths for the rest, and it appears to be Plzen’s misfortune that Julian Nagelsmann’s team seems to have shaken off its insecurities for the return of Europe’s premier club competition.

Bayern’s players usually up their performances in the Champions League, too. The side is on top of Group C with 2-0 wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona in the first two matches.

The only worry for Nagelsmann will be the absence of influential players Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, has lost its matches to the same teams Bayern has improved and is reeling in the bottom spot.

-AP

HEAD TO HEAD

The two sides have faced each other twice in Europe’s top club competition and the Bavarians have come out on top both times.

They faced each other in the 2013/14 season’s Group stage. Bayern Munich won the first match with a thumping 5-0 score line, while the second match was a close 1-0 win for the German team.

PREDICTED XI

Bayern Munich (4-5-1): Neuer – Davies, Upamecano, de Ligt, Pavard – Goretzka, Sabitzer, Sane, Musiala, Mane – Tel

Viktoria Plzeň (3-5-2): Stanek – Jemelka, Hejda, Pernica – Havel, Cermak, Kalvach, Sykora, Vikanova – Chory, Mosquera

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen will kick-off at 5:45 PM BST/ 10:15 PM IST on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.