Bayern Munich 2-0 FC Barcelona LIVE! Sane goal – Champions League match stream, latest score updates today

Xavi’s Barcelona side trip to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League Tonight hoping to put in a better performance than they have in recent years against the Bundesliga champions. Last season Bayern won 3-0 home and away in the group stage, while they beat Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals two years ago.

One big difference now though is that they will have Robert Lewandowski in their corner. The Polish striker has wasted no time in settling in at Barcelona, ​​with nine goals in six appearances including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for the club. He starts for the visitors, as does Marcos Alonso in a surprise decision.

Bayern have been in somewhat stumbling form by their lofty standards, despite a win over Inter Milan last week. Three Bundesliga draws on the bounce has not been the kind of form their supporters are used to. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!