Bayern Munich 2-0 FC Barcelona LIVE! Sane goal – Champions League match stream, latest score updates today
Xavi’s Barcelona side trip to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League Tonight hoping to put in a better performance than they have in recent years against the Bundesliga champions. Last season Bayern won 3-0 home and away in the group stage, while they beat Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals two years ago.
One big difference now though is that they will have Robert Lewandowski in their corner. The Polish striker has wasted no time in settling in at Barcelona, with nine goals in six appearances including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for the club. He starts for the visitors, as does Marcos Alonso in a surprise decision.
Bayern have been in somewhat stumbling form by their lofty standards, despite a win over Inter Milan last week. Three Bundesliga draws on the bounce has not been the kind of form their supporters are used to. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
84 mins: Bayern content to just knock the ball around now, seeing this match out.
Barcelona can still set up a grandstand finish with a goal in the next few minutes, but it looks like they’re going to come up short.
81 mins: Sane brought off and he’s absolutely furious, storms straight down the tunnel in fact. Bit unnecessary.
Fati is on to replace Dembele for Barcelona for the final ten minutes or so.
79 mins: It is indeed Lewandowski, straight into the wall.
Ball crossed back into the box, he flicks it on and it falls for Garcia at the back post but the offside flag is swiftly raised.
78 mins: Lewandowski is brought down 20 yards out, good footwork from the striker to jink past Hernandez.
It’s Alonso and Lewandowski standing over it. Alonso would be a very brave man to take this off the striker.
76 mins: Great challenge from Goretzka on the edge of his own box.
Lewandowski and Torres had combined nicely, the latter was driving into the area but a strong foot came in from the Bayern midfielder.
74 mins: Kimmich Drags De Jong down, wasn’t going to let go of that Barcelona shirt until the whistle went.
Earns a yellow card but it’s a ‘good’ one, stopping the counter from the visitors.
71 mins: Mane off for Bayern, Gnabry is to replace him.
Busquets gets caught on the halfway line, manages to make it look like he’s been absolutely clattered as he falls over.
68 mins: There are more goals in this for Bayern, they’re getting so many bodies forward still.
Davies inside to Goretzka, has Sane out wide to his right but goes for goal himself instead. Blocked.
Dembele leads the Barcelona break, beats about five challenges before he slides a pass through to Pedri, just too much on it.
65 min: That Pedri effort flicked off the post and then out, inches away from halving the deficit.
The confidence Barcelona had playing out from the back in the first half has gone though, they look really vulnerable to the Bayern press.
63 mins: MASSIVE MOMENT!
Pedri and Lewandowski combine brilliantly, the midfielder is in goal. Tries to clip it over the goalkeeper, just rolls wide. Looked like it was going to trickle in.
.