Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: summary: score, goals, highlights, Champions League 2022-23

Bayern-Barça: past five UCL meetings

December 2021: Bayern 3-0 Barcelona, ​​matchday 6 Group E

The last meetings between the European Giants came last December at an empty Allianz Arena (as a Covid-19 precaution) where the German side Condemned the Catalans to the Europa League and a third place finish in the group. Goals from Sane, Muller and Musiala were enough to see the Bundesliga Giants secure three points and a 100% group stage record.

September 2021: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern, matchday 1 Group E

The Gulf in class between Barcelona and Bayern was clear to see from the off last season with the German’s outclassing the Catalans with three goals without reply from the Bavarians exposed the distance between both teams. Robert Lewandowski was on target twice against, what would be his future side with Thomas Muller opening the score just after the half hour mark.

August 2020: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, UCL 19-20 quarter-final

Possibly the lowest point for the club this decade as the Catalan side were humiliated at an empty Estadio da Luz in Lisbon with the Pandemic forcing UEFA to play the final games of the competition in a ‘bubble’ in the Portuguese capital.

The German side were five goals ahead at the break and the effect and impact of the result saw immediate changes at the Catalan club with Sporting director and head Coach Eric Abidal and Quique Setien exiting following Barcelona’s biggest defeat for 69 years.

May 2015: Bayern 3-2 Barcelona, ​​UCL 14-15 semi-final

The second leg of the 2105 semi-final was as good as done and dusted after Neymar bagged a first half brace to secure a significant aggregate advantage for the LaLiga side and despite two goals from Lewandowski and Muller, the Catalan side advanced to the final where they would face Juventus and ultimately lift the title with a 1-3 win in the Berlin final.

May 2015: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern, UCL 14-15 semi-final

This was the last UCL win for Barça over the Bavarian side with a double from Leo Messi and a late Neymar third putting Pep Guardiola’s side in pole position in the first leg of the semi-final.