Bayern Munich 1-1 Koln: Kimmich Wonder goal snatches late point for Bayern against Koln

Bayern Munich needed a scorching hit from Joshua Kimmich to secure a 1-1 Bundesliga draw against FC Koln at home on Tuesday night.

The visitors took the lead very early on through Ellyes Skhiribut Kimmich rescued a point for the hosts with a Strike that will be replayed for a very long time.

In Bayern‘s first home game of 2023, it took only four minutes for FC Koln to upset the hosts and make it 1-0.

A corner was swung in and the flick was found Skhiri at the back post who smashed it into the back of the net and peeled away to celebrate in front of the stunned Allianz Arena crowd.

Despite having an Incredible 75% of the possession in the first half and a healthy number of shots, Bayern were not able to find an equalizer before the break.

Julian Nagelsmann brought is Kingsley Coman and Ryan Gravenberch for the second half in place of Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzkain the hopes that it may bring the Bavarians to life.

There was a brief flurry of chances for the Champions at the start of the half with Matthijs de Ligt, Coman and Gravenberch all coming close to finding the back of the net.

With ten minutes to go, Thomas Muller managed to get a header on target but Marvin Schwabe managed to make the save and preserve the points for the time being.

Nagelsmann‘s next roll of the dice was to bring Mathys Tel on for the closing stages in place of Alphonso Daviesbut Cologne remained strong and refused to budge.

That was until Kimmich finally found the breakthrough in stoppage time. The German midfielder is always so reliable for Bayern and it was him who got them out of jail with a superb Strike in the 90th minute.

They shot from over 30 yards out and the ball found its way into the top corner past Swabia.

The draw still means that Bayern have had their lead at the top of the Bundesliga cut to four points because RB Leipzig beat Schalke 6-1 earlier in the evening.