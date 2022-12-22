Bayern hope Musiala won’t “succumb to an insane offer from Madrid”

Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham have been friends since childhood and are now taking the soccer world by storm. They grew up together in the England youth ranks, but then went their separate ways. While Jude made his debut in England’s senior side, Jamal’s German origins got the better of him and he opted for the team. At club level, it was a similar story. Bellingham ended up at Borussia Dortmund, Musiala joined their biggest rivals, Bayern Munich. However, the way things are looking, they may not face each other for much longer in the German league.

You might also like

While the Dortmund midfielder seems determined to take the next step in his promising career, with Real Madrid taking pole position to hire him, Musiala’s immediate future lies at the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga champions, who signed him from Chelsea when he was just 16 years old, renewed his contract a year and a half ago until 2026 and consider him one of the key players for the future. Especially after his performance at the World Cup, Jamal was classified as non-transferable in Munich.

Full screen Musiala fights for the ball with Pedri and Gavi Lars Baron Getty

The 19-year-old is also aware that Bayern was the first club to bet on him when he was starting out and he feels very comfortable in the Bavarian capital. As Revealed by German newspaper Sport Bild, his mother recently met sports director Hasan Salihamidzic to learn more about the club’s plans for him. The answer, as the Coach Julian Nagelsmann keeps repeating, is that Jamalsooner rather than later, will become the axis of the team’s game. The coach’s idea is to move him from the wing to an attacking midfield position to the detriment of a Thomas Müller who will be pushed up alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

“Never say never,” were Musiala’s own words during a recent interview with this newspaper when he was asked about the possibility of staying at Bayern throughout his career. Despite his explosion onto the scene, Bayern’s new star remains with his feet on the ground and does not think beyond the goals he has set himself in Munich: “I want to continue being Jamal as always. More difficult moments will come; that is why I am simply grateful for the good things I am experiencing,” he stressed.

However, in Germany there are already concerns that one of his suitors will end up seducing him. “Now Bayern have the most difficult task before them,” noted Bild in an opinion piece. “Oliver Kahn (CEO) and Hasan Salihamidzic have to work hard so you don’t succumb to an insane offer from Madrid, Paris or Manchester,” the article added, Addressing Musiala directly. At the moment, Bayern have taken the initiative. The Bavarian club, in addition to having renewed Musiala’s contract until 2026, does not usually back down once it has declared a player non-transferable. And Jamalto this day, is.