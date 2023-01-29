Bayern held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich stumbled to a third consecutive draw in the Bundesliga as they were held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

The result meant that the Allianz Arena side are only one point clear of Union Berlin at the top of the table. It was billed to be a routine win for the hosts despite Frankfurt being unbeaten in five league games.

Gnabry dropped to the bench

Much of the pre-game talk revolved around Serge Gnabry who had attended the Paris Fashion Show in midweek.

Despite the German midfielder being dropped to the bench, Bayern took the lead in the 34thth minute when Leroy Sane slotted home Thomas Muller’s cross from the right flank.

Two minutes later Dayot Upamecano could have doubled the lead, but the defender missed his header from just six yards from Kingsley Coman’s cross following a corner.

The away side hardly offered anything in the first half but soon got into their stride after the restart. They limited Bayern’s midfield who could hardly carve out any openings in the final third.

Equalizer for Eintracht Frankfurt

Randal Kolo Muani then equalized in the 69thth minute after Daichi Kamada’s brilliant hold up play. The Japanese forward did his best to keep possession and drag the Bayern Defenders out of position before feeding Muani. The Frenchman held off Upamecano before Smashing into the far corner from a tight angle to Restore parity on the night.

Both sides called on the changes from the bench in search of a winner and it was Muller whose header from the center of the box was well saved by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Joshua Kimmich then fired wide from just outside the box before Frankfurt got a late corner as the game ended all square at the final whistle.

Frankfurt would feel they deserved the draw over the course of the game and the result sees them trail Bayern in fifth place with only 5 points behind. The Bundesliga title seems to be close this season as only three points separate the top four teams.

It’s back to the drawing board for Julian Nagelsmann as the German manager must sort out his best starting Eleven as they travel to Wolfsburg next weekend before the round of 16 Clash against Mainz in the DFB Pokal in midweek.

