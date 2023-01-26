Bayern chief slams Serge Gnabry for ‘amateurish’ Paris Fashion Week trip

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry has been labeled “amateurish” by the club’s Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic for attending the Paris Fashion Week.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Winger was spotted at the showcase event between Bayern’s Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig and Cologne, where his side could only muster a 1-1 draw on both occasions. Gnabry was hauled off at half-time in the second match when his team needed a goal, but it is his actions off the pitch for which he has come under fire.

WHAT THEY SAID: “That is amateurish,” Salihamidzic told the German news agency dp. “It’s exactly what I don’t like. It’s not Bayern Munich to go Messing around when you have a day off. A day off is meant to be for resting yourself so that you can push on in the next game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, head Coach Julian Nagelsmann – who lost first-team goalkeeper and club captain Manuel Neuer to a broken leg while skiing during his time off after the World Cup – appeared more relaxed on Gnabry’s appearance in the French capital.

“I think a player can do whatever he wants in his free time,” Nagelsmann said in a press conference. “In general, as a normal employer, you can’t tell your employees they should go to church on Sundays at 10, have lunch at 12 and sleep at 2 in the afternoon. It is important that everyone can organize their free time in such a way that they are happy. But it must always be beneficial for his job.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GNABRY? While the 27-year-old was taken off early against Cologne, he did register an assist against Leipzig to take his tally to 21 goal contributions in 2022-23. This means Gnabry should be in line for a starting berth against Eintracht Frankfurt in the league on Saturday, with Bayern now only three points clear of Union Berlin at the top of the table.