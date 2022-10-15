Bay Port, Southern Door, Coleman get top seeds

The last time the Bay Port football team was a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, it went to its first state title game.

The Pirates hope for a repeat of that 2019 run after they were one of three local teams to receive a top seed when postseason brackets were released Saturday.

Southern Door in Division 5 and Coleman in Division 6 also earned No. 1 seed

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Bay Port Coach Gary Westerman said. “I mean, well. 1 overall seed, that’s huge. Our kids have earned it. Our community earned it. The support we get and the fans. I’m just excited for all the kids, not just on the team but the kids in the stands. They remember this stuff the rest of their lives.”

This is the second year the WIAA has used a computerized seeding for the playoffs, going to an electronic auto-seeding format instead of coaches meeting to vote.

Among the criteria the formula considered included win percentage, opponent win percentage, defeated opponent win percentage and defeated opponents’ opponent’s win percentage.

It also included historical conference playoff win percentage, historical team playoff win percentage and strength of loss game value, all of which takes into account each of the previous three seasons.

Bay Port will play a familiar opponent in Fox River Classic Conference Rival De Pere, which earned a No. 8 seed after getting bumped to D1 for the second time in program history and the first since 2018 when it lost to Bay Port in the opening round.

The Pirates (9-0) beat the Redbirds (4-5), 42-14 in Week 8, piling up 411 yards of offense and outscoring De Pere 34-7 in the first half.

The win broke a two-game losing streak against the Redbirds.

Now that the Playoffs are computer generated, it might be more difficult for people to be critical of seeds the way it was when coaches went into a room and voted.

West De Pere in ‘disbelief’ over No. 3 seed in Division 2

But West De Pere (8-1) receiving a No. 3 seed in D2 disappointed both the coaching staff and players Saturday when they got together for breakfast to watch the pairings get released.

The Phantoms’ only loss came Friday to top-ranked Bay Port, which finished the regular season as the only undefeated D1 team in the state.

River Falls (8-1) earned the No. 1 seed in West De Pere’s eight-team bracket, while New Richmond (6-3) earned the No. 2.

“I was in disbelief, and yeah, I think it’s a little more motivation,” West De Pere Coach Chris Greisen said. “Listen, I don’t know what the WIAA is doing with their criteria. I’m not just talking about us, but how does Kimberly (8-1) get a No. 3 seed and Neenah (8-1) a 2 seed (after Kimberly beat Neenah 31-10) or Muskego (8-1) a 1 and Mukwonago a 2 (when Mukwonago beat Muskego 24-6)?

“Even the low-level tournament makers know the No. 1 tiebreaker is record and then head-to-head. I mean, come on. After that is the strength of the schedule. Supposedly they have a computer program that puts it all together. It’s horrible.”

West De Pere Coach says the team will play with a chip on its shoulder during the Playoffs

Greisen might prefer going back to those days when the coaches voted, although he knows that isn’t perfect.

“I think it would make more sense,” they said. “It’s just mind-boggling to me. … We are 8-1 and just went toe-to-toe with the No. 1-ranked team in the state who felt they had to go on three fourth Downs in the fourth quarter to hold onto the lead and the win.

“I know people are not watching our game that closely to know all that. I guess I’m happy from that standpoint that it gave us a nice chip on our shoulder. … You can only control what you can control. We are now playing Holmen as a No. 3 seed and looking forward to that matchup, and then if we get that win, we will move on to the next team.”

Ashwaubenon’s playoff streak ends

One team that won’t be in the Playoffs is Ashwaubenon, which lost what turned out to be a must-win game against De Pere on Friday.

It’s the first time the program has missed out on the postseason since 1997.

The Jaguars started their impressive playoff streak in 1998 by making it to the D2 title game. They won D2 state Championships in 2000, 2001 and 2005 during the run while being led by Hall of Fame Coach Ken Golomski, who also led the team to its first state title in 1996.

Ashwaubeno went 3-6 this season.

WIAA first-round playoff games

Division 1

Well. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Bay Port

Division 2

Well. 5 Pulaski at No. 4 Marshfield

Well. 6 Holmen at No. 3 West De Pere

Division 3

Well. 7 Shawano at No. 2 Mosinee

Well. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 4 Luxembourg-Casco

Well. 7 Green Bay Notre Dame at No. 2 Reedsburg

Division 4

Well. 5 Appleton Xavier at No. 4 Wrightstown

Well. 6 Denmark at No. 3 Berlin

Well. 7 Oconto Falls at No. 2 Freedom

Division 5

Well. 8 Brillion at No. 1 Southern Door

Well. 7 Sturgeon Bay at No. 2 Kewaunee

Division 6

Well. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Coleman

Well. 6 Bonduel at No. 3 Crivitz