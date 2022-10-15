Bay Port, Southern Door, Coleman get top seeds

The last time the Bay Port football team was a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, it went to its first state title game.

The Pirates hope for a repeat of that 2019 run after they were one of three local teams to receive a top seed when postseason brackets were released Saturday.

Southern Door in Division 5 and Coleman in Division 6 also earned No. 1 seed

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Bay Port Coach Gary Westerman said. “I mean, well. 1 overall seed, that’s huge. Our kids have earned it. Our community earned it. The support we get and the fans. I’m just excited for all the kids, not just on the team but the kids in the stands. They remember this stuff the rest of their lives.”

