Bay City Arts Center’s Annual Lasagna-thon Fundraiser Dec. 10th, Last Tickets to Narnia Performance to be Auctioned – Tillamook County Pioneer

This Saturday evening, December 10th, the Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) will hold its most popular annual event, the Lasagna-thon Fundraiser and Silent Auction. This year’s Lasagna-thon brings a return to in-person dining, with a Banquet featuring four types of homemade lasagna, salad and dessert. In addition to the banquet, there will be a silent auction, live musical entertainment, and a chance to view our two Featured Artists of the Month. Musical guests will include singer-songwriter Katelyn Covery–whose powerful voice is matched by even more moving lyrics, followed by a preview of songs from the upcoming production of Narnia the Musical by cast members. And while those shows are sold out (December 16, 17 and 18), Narnia director Dana Reynolds just announced that she has two more tickets for each Narnia performance which are being added to the Lasagna-thon silent auction.

“We are excited to be able to offer the last two tickets for each Narnia performance at this Saturday’s Lasagna-thon auction,” said Reynolds. “Narnia tickets sold out fast, and we know there are still a few folks who are hoping to get in. This gives people one last chance to get tickets, and it should help us raise a few more dollars for the BCAC.”

Lasagna-thon tickets are $35 each, and it’s a good idea to purchase tickets in advance at www.baycityartscenter.org, because it tends to sell out. The money raised at Lasagna-thon is what keeps the BCAC going, strengthening the effectiveness of the BCAC’s mission and allowing the continued work of offering art and community to all. Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with dinner served from 6 PM to 8 PM. The silent auction will run from 7PM to 8PM.

“Our end-of-year goal is to raise $10,000 to reflect the exciting plans we have for 2023,” says Hope Montgomery, who serves as Board President. “It’s important to us that the programs and events we offer are accessible to everyone in our community, and your support helps us achieve that.” The Bay City Arts Center provides essential arts and culture to folks across our county and beyond. Your attendance helps strengthen the effectiveness of the BCAC’s mission and allows the continued work of offering art and community to all!

The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. Join us for a night to remember!

For more information, contact Dana Reynolds by phone at 231-675-7314 or by email at [email protected]