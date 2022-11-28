Bay Arts Alliance hosts 2022 event

PANAMA CITY — The fifth annual Holiday Bazaar Returns Dec. 2-3, offering shoppers a chance to find unique gifts while supporting local artists.

The event takes place at the Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth Street, from 5 to 8 pm Dec. 2 and 10 am to 3 pm Dec. 3.

Hosted by the Bay Arts Alliance, the free, family-friendly event offers artwork and crafts made by local artists and artisans.

Vendors will be set up throughout the galleries and parking lot at the Center for the Arts selling a vast selection of handmade crafts such as ornaments, jewelry, pottery, ceramics and other unique gifts.

