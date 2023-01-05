Bay Area program helps kids find love for the arts

The arts can play a big part in developing children’s minds and passions and that’s why a Bay Area program is bringing the finer crafts to underserved children.

Junior Pollo enjoys visiting the Centennial Library in New Port Richey to help teens discover the importance of art.

“Art can help you to be patient, more patient and then develop your thinking, you know, better,” stated Pollo. “You know, like, I think it’s a good way to resolve problems. You know, that it’s a good thing for them.”

Pollo is part of the Prodigy Moves, a mobile component of the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program. Its goal is to bring art to students in underserved communities.

Children in the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program get to socialize with friends while they dabble in the arts.

“All kids deserve and need an opportunity to participate in afterschool and out-of-school time activities like the cultural arts, where they can learn great skills, build confidence and develop a sense of self,” said Mike Tripper, director of Prodigy Culture Arts. “And we do that through the cultural arts.”

For this homeschooled class, it’s a chance to meet up with friends and be creative.

“I learn a lot from it and I have grown in my art a lot,” said Rayne Bailey, an art student. “And, also, it is really a fun place to be when you can really talk to your friends.”

The program also teaches other art cultural classes like music and dance.

“Not only are they learning great skills, but also building their self-confidence and keeping them busy and finding their passion in what they do. And that can really lead to lifelong, positive career choices, doing better in school, bettering in the community . And that’s really important for all of us. It’s a public safety matter,” Tripper shared.

Children in the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program learn to paint.

The program provides after-school art activities for children to open up a world of opportunity.

Prodigy is a research-based prevention and diversion program for at-risk youth ages 5-18.