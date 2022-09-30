Bay Area Museums return in a big way

Bay Area Museums are moving full speed ahead with exhibits this fall, at least compared to the openings/reopenings and tentative schedules during the past COVID-19 Pandemic years.

Art can be healing, museum leaders like to say, but currently it is also challenging, revealing, provocative. New exhibits dig into Forgotten history (“Lost Kingdoms of Ancient China”), highlight works by African American artists and explore the rarely displayed category of Asian American art.

Already drawing “fall season” crowds is “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs” at the de Young Museum (through Feb. 12). The popular “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” has been extended to Nov. 27 at the Legion of Honor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button