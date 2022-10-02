Bay Area author Michael Murphy finds ‘Golf in the Kingdom’ still resonates 50 years later
Fifty years ago, shortly after he wrote “Golf in the Kingdom” but well before the book became a cult classic of sorts, Bay Area author Michael Murphy ran across an unexpected fan of his work: John Brodie.
Brodie, nearing the end of his long career as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, invited Murphy to training camp. Murphy was an avid fan of Brodie and the 49ers, so he quickly accepted — and soon found himself on a wider quest to understand the “inner game” of Pursuits beyond golf.