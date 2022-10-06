Battle of the Knights goes to …

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his Picks for the week. Due to Hurricane Ian, Picks will run Sunday and Thursday this week. All game times are 7 pm unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.

This week: 12-3 (.800). Season: 150-50 (.750).

Week 7 predictions

Thursday, Oct. 6

Creekside (4-1, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0)*: Creekside wins battle of the Knights. N4J pick: Creekside 35, Oakleaf 28.

Friday, Oct. 7

Atlantic Coast (0-5) at Spruce Creek (1-3): Rays come close but Hawks win it. N4J pick: Spruce Creek 19, Atlantic Coast 13.

Clay (2-3) at Middleburg (2-4): Broncos make it three straight. N4J pick: Middleburg 33, Clay 20.

Columbia (2-3, 0-0) vs. Orange Park (1-4, 0-0), at Ridgeview*: Tigers are going to push for the district title. N4J pick: Columbia 34, Orange Park 7.

Eau Gallie (5-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (4-2): Bulldogs won the game they needed to Monday night. N4J pick: Eau Gallie 27, FPC 23.

Episcopal (4-1) at Englewood (3-2), 6:30 p.m.: Eagles bounce back in a tough one. N4J pick: Episcopal 21, Englewood 16.

Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1) at Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0)*: Bears win a huge district game. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 35, Fleming Island 30.

Fletcher (4-2) at White (4-1), 6:30 p.m.: Commanders have too many weapons. N4J pick: White 28, Fletcher 21.

Hollis Christian (1-4) at First Coast (4-1), 6:30 p.m.: Name your score. Bucs win their fifth straight. N4J pick: First Coast 44, Hollis Christian 6.

Impact Christian (1-3) at Beachside (3-1): Barracudas get their fourth win. N4J pick: Beachside 34, Impact Christian 0.

Interlachen (5-0) at Taylor Pierson (1-3): Fear the Rams! N4J pick: Interlachen 27, Taylor Pierson 14.

Keystone Heights (1-4) at Crescent City (1-3): Indians get the offense going. N4J pick: Keystone 24, Crescent City 20.

Mayo Lafayette (4-1) at Fort White (2-3), 7:30 p.m: Hornets take it. N4J pick: Lafayette 31, Fort White 21.

Nease (1-5) at St. Augustine (3-3): Panthers struggling on defense all season. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Nease 17.

NFEI (2-3, 0-1) at University Christian (6-0, 2-0), 7:30 pm*: Christians have a shot to finish the regular season unbeaten. N4J pick: UC 42, NFEI 7.

Paxon (1-4) at Fernandina Beach (1-3): Pirates edge the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 21, Paxon 20.

Ponte Vedra (2-3) at Bishop Kenny (6-0): Crusaders stay on a collision course to meet Bolles for the district title. N4J pick: Kenny 23, Ponte Vedra 17.

Providence (2-3) at Hilliard (3-2): A good one here. N4J pick: Hilliard 21, Providence 20.

Ridgeview (1-5) at Gainesville Eastside (3-1): Rams roll to a big win. N4J pick: Eastside 45, Ridgeview 13.

Sandalwood (2-3) at Parker (1-5), 6:30 p.m.: Saints ran like a broken faucet against Nease on Tuesday. N4J pick: Sandalwood 37, Parker 14.

Space Coast (1-3) at Palatka (5-0): Call ’em Space Toast. Panthers make it a 2-0 week. N4J pick: Palatka 27, Space Coast 13.

Suwannee (3-3) at Santa Fe (1-5), 7:30 p.m: Bulldogs are on a little bit of a roll. N4J pick: Suwannee 28, Santa Fe 13.

Tocoi Creek (4-2) at Menendez (3-3): Toros get back on track after tough loss to Panthers. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 24, Menendez 17.

Trinity Christian (5-0) at Riverside (2-4), 6:30 p.m.: Conquerors get break in the Generals new digs with plenty of trips to the end zone. N4J pick: Trinity 38, Riverside 8.

Tru Prep (1-2) at Bolles (3-3), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs lost this game last season. N4J pick: Bolles 25, Tru Prep 21.

Westside (1-4) at Mandarin (3-2), 6:30 p.m.: Ponies get their offense back in gear. N4J pick: Mandarin 37, Westside 7.

Westminster Academy (4-0) at Bishop Snyder (4-1): Tough one for the Cardinals. N4J pick: Westminster 35, Snyder 21.

Wolfson (2-3) at Stanton (0-5), 6:30 p.m: Wolfpack climb to .500. N4J pick: Wolfson 32, Stanton 0.

Young Kids in Motion (2-2) at Christ’s Church (0-5): Eagles get their first W. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 28, Young Kids in Motion 14.

Yulee (3-1, 1-0) at Baldwin (4-1, 2-0), 6:30 pm*: One of the week’s best matchups. Indians lock up the district title. N4J pick: Baldwin 24, Yulee 17.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Ribault (3-3, 0-1) at Raines (4-1, 0-0), 2 pm*: Vikings win a slugfest in the Northwest Classic: N4J pick: Raines 28, Ribault 13.

OTHERS

Home team in CAPS

CEDAR CREEK CHRISTIAN (3-1) over Eagle’s View (1-3)

Gainesville Oak Hall (5-0) over HARVEST COMMUNITY (2-2)

ST. JOSEPH (1-4) over Gainesville St. Francis (1-4)

UNION COUNTY (3-1) over Dixie County (2-3), 7:30 p.m

WEST NASSAU (1-5) over Gainesville PK Yonge (1-4)

Off: Baker County, Bradford, Jackson, Matanzas, Zarephath Academy.