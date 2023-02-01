Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday, according to CBS News. Stoudemire had been arrested and charged in December after being accused of striking one of his daughters.

The case was dropped as a result of the “failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case,” per the report.

Stoudemire, 40, was arrested on Dec. 17 at his condo in Brickell. According to the police report, the victim said that Stoudemire punched her in the jaw and slapped her, drawing blood.

The report also read that the daughter told the police that Stoudemire struck her because he thought she was being “disrespectful” to her grandmother. She said she then called her mother to come pick her up.

Stoudemire, who last played in the NBA with the Heat during the 2015–16 season, played in the NBA for 14 seasons. In stints with the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat, he was named to six All-Star teams. He most recently worked as a player development assistant with the Nets from ’20 to ’22.