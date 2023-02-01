Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday, according to CBS News. Stoudemire had been arrested and charged in December after being accused of striking one of his daughters.

The case was dropped as a result of the “failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case,” per the report.

