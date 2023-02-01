Battery charge against former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire is dropped

A battery case against former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire related to an allegation of an incident involving his daughter last month has been dropped, a Florida state’s attorney said Tuesday.

“The case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case,” the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Stoudemire, 40, a six-time NBA All-Star who retired from the league in 2016, said immediately after his arrest in mid-December that a full probe would show he’s innocent.

On Tuesday, Stoudemire credited authorities for the outcome.

“Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed,” Stoudemire said in a statement. “My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater.”

Stoudemire’s attorney, Alexander Fox, said in a statement that the dismissal was “consistent with Mr. Stoudemire’s immediate and public denials of the allegations when they were brought and recognition of his Innocence here.”

Authorities have not identified the alleged victim. The Miami Herald reported Stoudemire has two daughters. The affidavit does not make clear which one authorities believe was the victim.

An arrest affidavit alleged he attacked his daughter because she was being disrespectful to her grandmother.

Police who responded to Stoudemire’s Miami-Dade County home Dec. 18 said he told them his daughter “had received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” according to the affidavit.

He is alleged to have slapped her and punched her in the jaw, causing a bloody nose, according to the police document. Officers said that they “observed blood stains” on the victims’ sweater and pants and that her mother showed them a picture of the girl crying with blood running down her face.

Stoudemire then went silent under his constitutional right to do so, the affidavit states. He posted a $1,500 bond on a misdemeanor battery charge and was released the day of his arrest.

Story continues

After he retired from an NBA career that included playing for the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks, Stoudemire, a center and power forward, played professional basketball in Israel.

After his arrest, Stoudemire said his Jewish faith would pre-empt him from ever doing anything so violent. He said Tuesday that “this chapter” in his life, in which his “family’s world was turned upside down,” was now closed.

“Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my Incredible children are all doing well,” Stoudemire said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com