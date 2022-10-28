Baton Rouge Gallery’s KINETICS preview, Baton Rouge Arts Market and Symphony Week | Entertainment/Life

KINETICS preview

Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is offering a preview of the more than 30 artist member works up for bid at its annual KINETICS fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 11, which also will feature live music by Karma and the Killjoys. Tickets are also on sale at $50 for gallery members and $60 for nonmembers. Visit batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.

Malaika Favorite at Southern

The Southern University Visual Arts Gallery in Frank Hadyn Hall on campus is showing “Malaika Favorite: Faces and Spaces” through Friday, Dec. 9. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 771-4109 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Arts market

The next Baton Rouge Arts Market will be from 8 am to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Fifth and Main Streets downtown. For more information, visit artsbr.org.

Symphony Week

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will host Symphony Week from Sunday through Thursday, Nov. 6-10, featuring five free noon concerts at Perkins Rowe Center Fountain on Nov. 6, Main Street Market on Nov. 7, Pennington Biomedical Center Cafeteria on Nov. 8, Main Library at Goodwood on Nov. 9 and the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Nov. 10. For more information, visit brso.org.

Toddler Thursday

The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host Toddler Thursday: Fall into the elements of design for children age 5 and Younger accompanied by a caregiver from 10 am to 11 am Thursday, Nov. 3. Admission is $5 per child and free for caregivers. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.

Pout Pout Fish

Tickets are on sale for TheaterWorksUSA’s traveling children’s musical, “The Pout Pout Fish,” at 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.

Grant deadline

The deadline to apply for the Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award has been extended to Friday, Nov. 18. Established by the former Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge CEO in celebration of the council’s 50th anniversary, the grant will be offered annually to support new projects that focus on creativity and artistic excellence. For more information, visit artsbr.org.