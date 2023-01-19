Baton Rouge arts and cultural events Jan. 22-Jan. 29 | Entertainment/Life

Swamp art

The fourth annual Swamp Art Spectacular runs through Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. The show features work from local artists in the fields of fabric arts, fine arts and photography, focusing on the theme “Impressions of Louisiana Nature.” For more information, call (225) 757-8905 or email [email protected]

LSU Museum of Art

The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host the free program, “Art at Lunch: The Historic European Grand Tour Tradition,” featuring Darius Spieth, at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24. Bring a lunch, water is provided. The museum also will host a free artist talk with Kevin Benham at 6 pm Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.

Star Awards

Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre’s annual Star Awards at 6 pm Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $40 and include entertainment and dinner by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.

Night at the Museum

New Iberia Museum Foundation and First Horizon will host “A Night at the Museum – Party Like You Love the Museum” from 6 pm to 9 pm Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., and the Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing, Sliman Theater, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia. Tickets are $50 by calling (337) 606-5977 or visiting bayoutetechemuseum.org.

Student photo contest

BREC is hosting a photo contest for students with a connection to the Scotlandville community. Winners’ photos will be installed along the Scotlandville Greenway between Badley Road and Wilbur Street with new maps and wayfinding signage. The contest is open to Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College and Scotlandville High Magnet students. Contest winners will be awarded a cash prize ranging from $100 to $1,500. Entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 17, by visiting brec.org/assets/PlanningandEngineering/Greenways/2023scotlandvillephotocompetition.pdf.

Kick It Out

Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors’ annual community production, “Kick It Out … That’s Entertainment!” at 4 pm to 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $13-$35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.

Written in the Stars

“Written in the Stars: Celebrating 100 Louisiana Luminaries,” along with its companion show, “Generations of Light,” a student art exhibition, are showing at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. The student show ends Thursday, Jan. 26. The “Written in the Stars” show runs through Dec. 8, 2023. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 922-1000 or visit sos.la.gov.

In West Baton Rouge

“Ron’s Retro: Honoring Ronald Kennedy with Local Black Artists” runs through Sunday, March 19, and “Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture” runs through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.