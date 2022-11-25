Baton Rouge arts and cultural events for the week of Nov. 27 | Entertainment/Life

Call for artists

The Art Guild of Louisiana invites artists to show their two-dimensional work at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. All current work — up to five submissions per person — will be accepted, as well as work up to 3 years old. Any piece that has been shown in no more than one previous Guild exhibit may be entered. There is a $5 fee for each entry. This is a non-juried show, but all artwork must meet Guild exhibit requirements. Take-in will be from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday at the library, and the show runs through Friday, Dec. 30. For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org/special.

‘The Nutcracker’

Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker — A Tale From The Bayou,” at 2 pm and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 p.m., in the Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater, 396 St. Louis St. Tickets are $30-$90 by visiting batonrougeballet.org.

Fos show

The Gallery at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing an exhibit of works by New Orleans artist Becky Fos, whose painting, “Louisiana State of Mind,” was commissioned by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as the official “I VOTED” sticker artwork for the November 2022 election. The show runs through Monday, Jan. 2. Admission is free. For more information, visit manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Tickets are on sale for Theater Baton Rouge’s production of “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol,” from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9-11, and Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 15-18, at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$30 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theaterbr.org.

‘Amahl’ and ‘Nutcracker’

Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiana’s production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors with Variations of ‘The Nutcracker,'” at 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $10-$35 by visiting operalouisiane.com/tickets.

‘Winging It’

“Winging It,” a group art exhibition benefiting Bethany Center Primary school in Uganda, is showing through Friday, Dec. 30, at VanGuard Gallery inside the studio at Stephen Wilson Stained Glass, 1469 Laurel St. For more information, call (225) 343-2211 or email [email protected]

At the LSU Museum

Several events are scheduled at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., including Toddler Thursday: Landscapes and Learning at 10 am Thursday; lecture and reception for “Mediterranean: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection” at 6 pm Thursday; the 18th annual Holiday Shopping Event at the LSU Museum Store from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, Dec. 2; and Free First Sunday: Happy Birthday Miss Hunter, celebrating Clementine Hunter’s birthday, from 1 pm to 5 pm Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information, call (225) 389-7299 or visit lsumoa.org.

At Rosedown

Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site, 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville, is showing its early-to-mid-19th century style Christmas decorations throughout December. For more information, call (888) 376-1867 or (225) 635-3110 or visit LaStateParks.com.

At the Hilliard

The Hilliard Art Museum’s annual Jinglebell Market will be from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, Dec. 3, at the museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Adding to the holiday cheer, Lafayette Ballet Theater Dancers will pose in the gallery in their “Nutcracker” finery. Admission is free. For more information, call hilliardmuseum.org.

In Opelousas

The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas, is opening an “Emerging Artists Exhibit,” featuring work by Ke’Shawn Collins and Ilea McGee, with a reception from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, Dec. 5. The show runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31. For more information, call (337) 948-2589 or email [email protected]

Art quilt exhibit

“The Artist’s Question Answered in Fiber,” an exhibit by Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc., is showing through Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Shell Gallery of the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. The show features 29 works. For more information, visit artsbr.org.