Baton Rouge area artist set to perform National Anthem at NBA game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Justin Garner, a Plaquemine native and Baton Rouge singer-songwriter, will perform the National Anthem at the Spurs vs. Lakers game on Friday, Nov. 25, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

Garner will sing live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Justin Garner set to perform National Anthem at NBA game on Nov. 25. (NBA)

About Justin Garner

Justin Garner ticks the boxes of singer, songwriter, and performer. With no breaks in sight, the Plaquemine, Louisiana-born artist has cemented his place in the industry by creating and performing original music, covering top hits, and writing songs for today’s biggest artists.

Adding to his accolades, Garner’s music has been Featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday. He’s also bolstered his stage performances for new and existing fans, a sign of constant improvement. He has performed at the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival during which he opened for Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, and Logic. He also took the stage at the 25th Essence Festival featuring host and former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and headliners, HER and Mary J. Blige.

