Batman’s Wonderland Gang Brings Literature to Comics

Readers can all agree that comic books differ greatly from classic literature. Comics are action-packed and possess stunning imagery and while many novels provide illustrations they are often muted in tone and rely more on words to showcase their vision. Both are Timeless in their own right, but their approach to Storytelling couldn’t be more dissimilar. However, once in a blue moon, the two can merge — and the results are fantastically whimsical.





The Mad Hatter has been a well-established part of Batman lore for quite some time. However, the same cannot be said about the rest of his friends from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and its sequel, Through the Looking Glass. But that all changed when Paul Dini and Dustin Nguyen united in 2008 for Detective Comics #841 and introduced Batman fans to the Wonderland Gang.

The Batman Villain Mad Hatter Unwittingly Led the Wonderland Gang

Doctor Jervis Tetch, better known as Mad Hatter, is a villainous neuroscientist who has a knack for mind control — often using his skills to commit crimes or just for “fun”. While Jervis is a master of hypnosis, his mind isn’t untouchable. Tweedledee and Tweedledum hypnotized Tetch and turned him into a mere pawn in their schemes — forcing him to lead the Wonderland Gang. By using Mad Hatter as their unwilling ring leader, the Tweedles could reap the rewards of criminal activity while keeping their hands clean.

Dini and Nguyen introduced many new characters along with the Wonderland Gang, all inspired by characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic stories. March Hare (Harriet Pratt or March Harriet) was a swindler and an escort with rabbit-themed clothing who was clearly based on the classic tea party guest of the same name. The Carpenter (Jenna Duffy) was an Inventor who sold custom-made weapons to Gotham’s Criminals and the Walrus (Moe Blum) was Black Mask’s former henchman. The latter two were pulled from the lesser-known “The Walrus and the Carpenter”, a poem from Through the Looking Glass. Bodyguards, the Lion (Lewis Yarnell) and the Unicorn (Skitch Benson), represent two characters who fight for the White King’s crown and round out the team.

Gallivanting around town in their strange costumes and committing crimes, they eventually land on Batman’s radar. The Dark Knight tracks down the Gang with relative ease and upon seeing the Mad Hatter, realizes that something was off. He quickly deduces that Tetch isn’t in control of his actions and swiftly defeats the rest of the gang. Batman calls Jim Gordon to come and collect the crooks and tells him to be more lenient regarding Jervis as he hadn’t done anything wrong — at least not this time around. The story ends in Arkham where Tetch plants some mind control devices on the Tweedles and forces them to fight each other.

DC’s Wonderland Gang Mirrors “The Walrus and the Carpenter”

At first glance, there doesn’t appear to be a real connection between these comic book Criminals and their Storybook counterparts. They share some surface-level similarities but not much more. However, upon closer inspection, while these characters may not perfectly mirror each other, the themes of the gray area between good and bad in this comic and the aforementioned poem “The Walrus and the Carpenter” absolutely do.

In Through the Looking Glass, Tweedledee and Tweedledum recite “The Carpenter and the Walrus” to Alice. The titular characters walk on a beach and stumble upon a bed of oysters. As the two rest on a rock, it is revealed that they are the antagonists, and the oysters their victims. They eat all the oysters, and while the walrus expresses remorse the carpenter is nonchalant about the scenario. Upon hearing the poem Alice tries to find a protagonist. At first, she lands on the walrus stating that he at least shed a tear before eating the oysters. The Tweedles burst her Bubble telling her that although he did feel bad, he still acted on his worst impulses. Alice then turns to the carpenter and said that since he ate less he wasn’t as bad. Once again the Tweedles stomped all over her idea saying that the only reason why he ate less was that the walrus hid most of the oysters from him. A defeated Alice finally says “well they’re both very unpleasant characters”.

Both stories broach the subject of morality and both come to the conclusion that the antagonists in their stories are, at their core, bad. In “The Carpenter and the Walrus” the Tweedles convince Alice that despite the circumstances the titular characters are equally bad. In Detective Comics #841, the Mad Hatter may have been under Tweedle’s control, but in the end, after he broke free, he went straight back to his old ways, using his powers for violence — making him just as bad as his former captors.