Bath’s Chocolate Church Arts Center bounces back from October vandalism

Bath’s Chocolate Church Arts Center has joined forces with local volunteers to repair 10 Shattered windows following vandalism that occurred last month.

The former church turned arts hub has been bringing live music, theater and art exhibits to the Midcoast for 40 years.

The damage to the building’s annex amounted to an estimated $10,000, according to arts center Vice President Gordon McKenney. In recent weeks, he said the community has pitched in to hang tarps and fit windows with Styrofoam to keep out the rain.

Arts center Secretary Paula McKenney said the community has donated “more than enough” to cover expenses.

“We want to give a huge shout-out to all the people who contributed money to cover the $2,500 deductible in our insurance policy,” she said. “People love this place, and they’re always willing to come forward to help whenever we ask.”

Last week, the Bath Rotary Club showed its support by donating $13,500 raised at the club’s annual golf Charity tournament.

Paula McKenney said Bath Residents Raymond and Michael Bailey of Mike’s Painting have already repaired three of the 10 windows located in the rear and front of the annex. She said the most extensive damage was done to the kitchen, where five windows were knocked out and several Venetian blinds in need of replacement so light can be blocked out during performances at the venue. She said those windows will be repaired as soon as they receive their glass order from Coastal Glass and Window in Bath.

Anticipating a full recovery from the vandalism, Paula McKenney said the Chocolate Church’s scheduled holiday and winter performances will continue as planned.

Jakob R. Frame, 21, of Bath was arrested last month on suspicion of causing the damage. He was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, both Class C crimes, punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

According to the Two Bridges Regional Jail, Frame was released on a $250 cash bail the day after his arrest.

A dispositional conference is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the West Bath courthouse.

« Previous

Democrat Cameron Reny wins District 13 state Senate seat

Next »

Midcoast police agencies feeling weight of widespread labor shortage